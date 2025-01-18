Stardew Valley Players Divided by New Update’s “Easy Mode” Bug

Nintendo Switch fans of Stardew Valley sometimes have to wait a little longer for updates than those playing on Steam or mobile. That’s been the case with bug fixes for the latest Stardew Valley update 1.6.9.40, which was intended to fix some issues with the 1.6 update. At long last, the latest patch finally arrived on January 18th, but unfortunately it has been causing some unintended additional issues that players would like to see get ironed out.

The Stardew Valley 1.6 update was a massive one, adding a ton of new features. It may likely be the last major update the game sees for quite some time as Concerned Ape shifts back to Haunted Chocolatier. However, several minor patches have come out since 1.6 hit consoles, including the most recent 1.6.9.40 update for Nintendo Switch. This patch was intended to fix a few major gameplay issues including a bug with the raccoon shop, divorce-related crashes, and the randomization of rain. Unfortunately, games can be a bit unpredictable, and squashing those bugs appears to have introduced new ones.

After updating to the latest Nintendo Switch version of Stardew Valley, fans have noticed that gifting isn’t working as intended. Giving gifts to villagers is the primary way players can increase their relationship. It is, in theory, a complex system where gamers need to learn what gifts each NPC likes, dislikes, and loves to earn their trust. However, since the latest update, that isn’t exactly what’s happening.

Apparently, the latest update caused villagers in the Valley to really change their opinions on gifts. Instead of having clearly defined preferences, characters suddenly love every gift players give them. Many players are finding that, no matter what they gift to any NPC, they respond with the dialogue they usually offer for gifts they love. While this might make it easier to keep characters happy, many players aren’t thrilled. Having every character love every gift removes a lot of the nuance and personality that makes each of Stardew Valley’s characters special.

The developer Concerned Ape has confirmed that this glitch appears to be a widespread issue with the new update. In response to a player question about the gift giving issue, he stated that “we’re looking into it” and “that will be fixed too.”

It appears so… We're looking into it. That will be fixed too. In the meantime I guess it's "easy mode" for befriending people… — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) January 18, 2025

Some players are happy to have friendship on “easy mode,” making it much easier to build up to marriage with a desired candidate. For many, however, having it be that easy takes away the fun of trying to find out what to give Sebastian, Emily, or Elliot to make them fall in love with the Valley’s new farmer.

That said, not everyone is convinced the glitch is a true friendship exploit. For some, it appears the dialogue matches a loved gift, but the friendship level changes as intended for disliked or liked gifts. That means players should keep an eye on their relationship level with their preferred partner before they keep giving them gifts at random, since they may not actually love them as much as the dialogue implies.

Given that the developer is already aware of the issue, a fix is likely on the way. Like any patch for Nintendo Switch, it will need to go through their approval process before going live. That means this divisive new glitch is likely to stick around for at least a little while longer.