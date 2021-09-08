Stardew Valley Creator Gives Update on New Game

Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone is teasing new information about his next project. Barone answered some questionsduring a Q&A that was part of the Stardew Valley Cup Twitch stream with Zach “UnsurpassableZ” Hartman. During the stream, Barone revealed that he might be finished with Stardew Valley, with the majority of his focus being on his new game. While that might come as a disappointment to fans of the farm-sim, Barone also revealed that his next title will have a lot in common with Stardew Valley. However, fans should not expect to see another farming game from the creator.

“I may announce it fairly soon, what it is – no-one knows at thispoint,” Barone said during the stream. “What I will say is it’s another pixel art game, atop-down perspective similar to Stardew Valley. And in some ways, it iskind of similar to Stardew Valley, but it’s not a farming game. It’ssomething different.”

For now, fans of Stardew Valley will just have to wait and see what Barone has in store next! Platforms have not been announced, but Stardew Valley released for basically every platform available, and another pixel art game should make it possible to do the same with Barone’s next game. Last year, Barone teased on Twitter that he is working on two games, one of which is set in the Stardew Valley universe. However, it’s unclear if the project Barone was referring to during the Q&A is the one set in that universe, or the other game.

Stardew Valley has been a massive success for Barone, selling more than 15 million copies across multiple platforms. It remains to be seen whether his next project will prove to be as endearing, but it certainly seems like there will be a lot of players willing to give it a chance based on the success of Stardew Valley alone! Hopefully an official reveal for the game isn’t too far away.

[H/T: Eurogamer]