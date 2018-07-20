Stardew Valley Multiplayer Coming Next Month

We’ve known that the charming world of Stardew Valley was adding multiplayer for quite some time now, but an update on when we’ll actually get our hands on it was long overdue. Luckily, creator ‘ConcernedApe’ has finally, finally given us a release date for PC for next month – with the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch following shortly after!

The multiplayer update will be going live for PC players on August 1st – soon! Unfortunately, no set release date for the other platforms, though the creator did mention they won’t be long after. Hopefully all of the updates go live in the month of August so players can get out there and enjoy this journey with friends!

There’s a lot to love about Stardew Valley even without multiplayer. If you haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, learn more about this charming title below:

You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It won’t be easy. Ever since Joja Corporation came to town, the old ways of life have all but disappeared. The community center, once the town’s most vibrant hub of activity, now lies in shambles. But the valley seems full of opportunity. With a little dedication, you might just be the one to restore Stardew Valley to greatness!