Stardew Valley Creator Shares Update on Patch 1.6 Release

Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has shared new information on the much-anticipated update version 1.6 for the game. At this point, Patch 1.6 for Stardew Valley has already been live on PC for a little more than six months. Since then, Barone has released subsequent updates for the PC version of the farming sim, which has only amplified requests from players to see Patch 1.6 come to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Now, Barone has provided new information on the update’s arrival on these platforms, and fortunately, it’s good news.

In a brief message shared to X today, Barone said that Stardew Valley Patch 1.6 for consoles and mobile devices is still on track for its November 4th release date. This is the first new info that Barone has provided on Patch 1.6 since announcing the launch date for consoles and mobile platforms a little more than a month ago. In the midst of this silence, some fans grew concerned about the update being delayed, but luckily, this won’t be the case.

“Everything is still on track for November 4th,” Barone said. “[Stardew Valley] 1.6 update on Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, and Android. All platforms will receive the new 1.6.9 update as well, including PC.”

One of the reasons why Stardew Valley Patch 1.6 is so eagerly awaited by those on consoles is because it’s one of the largest updates in the game’s history. Outside of its slew of quality-of-life improvements, Patch 1.6 also adds new farm types, character dialogue, and the option to own multiple pets alongside bringing additional festivals and events. It also expands co-op further and lets eight players play with one another at a time. In short, Patch 1.6 completely changes Stardew Valley from top to bottom and is perfect for those looking to continue any current playthroughs or start over entirely.

Are you looking forward to the release of Stardew Valley Patch 1.6 this coming month? And if so, which new feature are you most excited to check out?