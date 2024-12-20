Stardew Valley Players Surprised With New Update

A new Stardew Valley update has been released on PC, Android, and iOS. Unfortunately, it has not been released consoles, and there is currently no word of when it will come to consoles. However, developer ConcernedApe, aka Eric Barone, has confirmed the plan is to indeed release the update on consoles in the future. When the console versions do release, there will be additional console specific fixes as well. For example, ConcernedApe has said the raccoon shop bug and the divorce crash on consoles will both be addressed.

Alongside the release of the update, ConcernedApe has also provided Stardew Valley players with the patch notes, which reveal and detail everything the update does. To this end, there are balance changes, quality of life changes, tweaks to gameplay and multiplayer, changes to mod, cosmetic fixes, and lastly some fixes to localization issues as well.

Below, the patch notes for Stardew Valley Update 1.6.15 can be found in their entirety as they have been provided by ConcernedApe:

Balance changes

Legendary fish ponds now produce roe much more often and have a higher average daily value.

Quality of life changes

Performance optimizations.

Added the Junimo bundle button to fridge and mini-fridge UTs.

Fixed debris able to spread under giant crops.

Fixed bad-word filtering added to some extra text boxes in 1.6. Those are now only filtered on platforms that require it, as originally intended.

Gameplay fixes

Fixed Krobus’ shop not accessible on Fridays for Japanese players.

Fixed some achievements not unlocked retroactively in some cases.

Fixed some things being less random than intended.

Fixed new-game data corruption issue, where viewing the load screen before creating a new save in rare cases would incorrectly copy data from one of the load slots into the new save.

Fixed some older items in the lost & found not correctly retrieveable.

Fixed crash when collecting empty crab pots.

Fixed crash when farm animals somehow end up in multiple locations.

Fixed crash when failing to play/resume/pause/stop sound effects.

Fixed crash in raccoon menu if you have a base flavored item in your inventory.

Fixed crash if a shop somehow has a null item from a player to sell.

Fixed rare crash in Calico Jack minigame.

Fixed error loading pre-1.6 saves with case-sensitive stat key conflicts; conflicting stats are now merged.

Fixed selected tool lost in some cases when obtaining a stardrop.

Multiplayer fixes

Fixed some mail getting re-sent to farmhands every day.

Fixed unable to join a server whose invite code contains a bad word.

Fixed issue where the host’s mine levels could be frozen in time.

Fixed crash in WeGame version.

Fixed crash when a farmhand passes out while warping between locations.

Fixed /unlinkPlayer’ and other multiplayer chat commands sometimes using the first player instead of the intended one.

Fixed co-op menu scroll not reset when switching tab.

Display text and localization fixes

Improved Hungarian, Japanese, and Russian translations.

Fixed a missing period in the shears description.

Fixed some item tooltips on the collection tab in some languages showing a raw “{1}” token.

Fixed gray box behind Russian railroad sign.

Fixed Robin’s start-construction message showing the general building name inconsistently.

Fixed a few translated dialogues with broken dialogue commands.

Cosmetic fixes

Fixed Alex’s hand in one of his portraits.

Fixed butterflies spawned by statue of blessings glitching out in summer.

Changes for modded players