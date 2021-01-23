Stardew Valley Update 1.5 Release Window for Consoles Revealed

✖

Stardew Valley’s massive update 1.5 released in the final month of 2020 on PC with the promise that it would be coming to consoles at some point early this year. While news of the update’s release on these platforms has largely been quiet this month, we now have new information that gives us a good idea of when to expect it.

Detailed by Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, the developer of Stardew Valley, over on Twitter, patch 1.5 for the game is said to have now been submitted for certification on consoles. Essentially, this is one of the final steps that is done before an update of any kind can then roll out to each accompanying version of the game. While Barone says that the certification process could take “a variable amount of time”, they expect that the patch should become available either prior to the end of January or in early February.

Console players: the update is being submitted to certification today. That can take a variable amount of time so I can't make any guarantee about release date. I still feel that my original estimate of late this month or early next month is likely, though. — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) January 23, 2021

For those who have been champing at the bit to play more of Stardew Valley, this information is surely a godsend. If you’re not aware, patch 1.5 for the game is actually the biggest update in its history. The update largely expands on the end game of Stardew Valley and gives players that much more to do in its world. Some of this comes in the form of variant game options and expansions on farming types. In addition, the co-op has also been iterated upon and can now be done in a split-screen fashion.

And if you happen to be a mobile player, well, don’t worry because Stardew Valley update 1.5 should be headed your way down the road, too. At the moment, Barone doesn’t have a release window for the update on this platform. More information should be available for these players once the update officially comes to consoles.

Obviously, we still don’t have an exact release date for this 1.5 update for Stardew Valley on consoles, but it’s good to know that we don’t have much longer to wait. Whenever an official launch date is announced, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com. In the interim, you can currently play the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, or mobile devices.

So is this new update going to finally prompt you to make a return to Stardew Valley? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you’d like to chat more.