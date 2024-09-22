Stardew Valley Update 1.6 Gets Console and Mobile Release Date

Stardew Valley update 1.6 finally has a console release date. The long-awaited, meaty update hit PC back on March 19, giving PC players countless hours of new content and dozens of improvements to the popular farming sim. Unfortunately, for those on console and mobile devices, the update, at the time, was PC-only. Meanwhile, there was no word of when this would change. Develooped ConcernedApe said the update was going to come to consoles and mobile devices, but there was no word of when exactly. Fast-forward, and we now have this information.

Taking to social media platform X, developer ConcernedApe -- aka Eric Barone -- revealed the Stardew Valley Update 1.6 will come to consoles and mobile on November 4. In the process of revealing this information, Barone also revealed why the updates come to PC first, noting the PC-only release almost serves as a beta test for the console versions, which are much harder and expensive to patch. That said, Barone did not anticipate the gap between the PC and console/mobile releases to be this significant.

"I've always released on PC first, because it's sort of a 'beta tes' to make sure there are no critical (e.g. save-destroying) bugs, which are a much bigger deal on consoles because they can't be patched out as quickly," said Barone. "However, I never intended for the delay to be this long."

Elsewhere in the replies to the post relaying the news to console and mobile players, Barone reveals that he personally recommends starting fresh with a new farm if you are going to jump into the game when the update releases, however, you can also experience "almost everything" new with a existing save as well.

"You can still experience almost everything new with your existing save, but if you have any interest in starting a new farm it would be ideal to start fresh," said Barone. "Some of the new things, for example, are different in year 1 than in year 2+. Besides, it's fun to start a new farm right?"

As for whether there will be any differences between the PC Update 1.6 and the console/mobile Update 1.6, we don't know. Barone doesn't say, suggesting that if there is, it is minimal and not that consequential.