Stardew Valley’s Biggest Competitor Is Finally Releasing in 2026

This last year has brought us plenty of new farming sims, with mixed results. Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar has delighted fans of old-school Harvest Moon, while games like Pixelshire unfortunately fell short. But no matter how many new farming sims arrive, Stardew Valley remains firmly seated on the throne, with the sales numbers to prove it. However, one game has been capturing a lot of attention as a potential competitor in Early Access. And now, the developer behind this popular new farming sim has finally revealed the release window for Fields of Mistria 1.0.

NPC Studio’s beautiful pastel farming sim, Fields of Mistria, launched into Early Access in August 2024. Since then, PC gamers willing to jump into a game pre-release have been charmed by the game’s robust farming sim mechanics and adorable pixel art. Not to mention the level of engagement and personality we see in the villagers’ interactions with us and with each other. Though the game has seen pretty regular updates in Early Access, many gamers prefer to wait for 1.0. And now, Fields of Mistria has finally confirmed a 2026 release window for the farming sim’s full launch.

On October 8th, NPC Studio revealed an updated roadmap for Fields of Mistria. This includes details for the game’s next major update during Early Access, which is being called The Mines Update. This is exciting enough for Mistria fans, but the next arrow on that roadmap is huge. Fields of Mistria has also outlined plans for the 1.0 launch, with a TBD 2026 release window attached. So, it looks like we’re getting one final major update in Early Access, and then it’s time for that 1.0 launch at long last.

The next major update will arrive in early 2026, and it will usher in new quests, new skill perks, and new cosmetics. But perhaps most importantly, we’ll get access to a new Secret Bachelorette and all of their Heart Events (up through the current cap of 8 Hearts, of course). Once these new updates arrive, it looks like NPC Studio will be focused on the 1.0 release.

When Fields of Mistria hits its full launch in 2026, we will be able to reach 10 Hearts with romanceable characters and finally get married in the game. The 1.0 release will also feature the conclusion of the Town Repair storyline, more quests, more rewards, and even more new cosmetics. Fields of Mistria will also have achievements at launch, which is perfect for those of us who love that extra rewarding feeling.

The 1.0 release will feature the full story as originally intended. However, NPC Studio has shared that it does plan to add “additional content and surprises” after the 1.0 version is complete. How extensive those updates will be remains to be seen, but if Stardew Valley is any indication, even a complete game can keep growing over time.

For now, Fields of Mistria will release for PC only. The game is already Steam Deck compatible in Early Access and should remain playable on the Steam Deck at full release. NPC Studios has stated it plans to “evaluate potential ports at a future time” after the full release.

