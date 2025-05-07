Starfield Update May Hint at New Release

A new Starfield update may hint at a new release for the game in the not-so-distant future. Starfield hit PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X back in the fall of 2023. Since then, there have been rumors of a PS5 port, but nothing concrete so far. And now a recent development suggests that if Starfield is coming to PS5, it’s not going to be the next platform it comes to.

In the past, Xbox and Bethesda have suggested and/or teased they want to be a big partner of Nintendo Switch 2. And it looks like one of the ways they will fufill this desire is by bringing Starfield to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Starfield to Nintendo Switch 2 speculation has erupted following a recent update to the game from Bethesda Game Studios. More specifically, as of Update 1.15.214, Starfield now has a “very low” graphics options for the game. This is to allow it to run better on handheld gaming PCs and older PCs, obviously, but it also opens the door for it to come to Nintendo Switch 2 as well. While the Nintendo Switch 2 is new, it still has pretty weak innards. To this end, it is not even on par with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which themselves are five years old.

Whether this work and a Nintendo Switch 2 port are related, we don’t know. It is possible, but even if they aren’t it seemingly opens the door. Because if Starfield is going to release on Nintendo Switch 2, Bethesda is going to need to do some considerable work to get it to run on the hardware if it doesn’t want to drastically cut parts of the game or reduce its scope and scale. And it sounds like it has already done this with this update.

Of course, take everything here for what it is: complete speculation. It is reasonable speculation, but it is still speculation. In the meantime, for more coverage on Starfield — including all of the latest Starfield news, all of the latest Starfield rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Starfield speculation — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Would you be interested in Starfield on Nintendo Switch 2?