Starfield Delay Causes Fans to Worry About State of Xbox in 2022
The sudden news that Starfield has been delayed has sent the gaming world into a frenzy, as Bethesda has historically always hit its release dates. Part of this has been because Bethesda is incredibly smart about its marketing, knowing that its titles will be the biggest games that release that year. With that, they're given the luxury of having to only announce the game 6 – 12 months before release and are then able to keep a short, but meaningful marketing plan. Bethesda decided not to do that this time. Not only did they announce Starfield several years ago and then go completely dark on it, but they announced the exact release date a year and a half before it was intended to launch.
After this, Bethesda would go on to release a few dev diaries and some concept art, but gameplay was being held back. Many naturally assumed it would release during E3, roughly 6 months before launch, as is tradition. That appears to still be happening, but not many people expected the game to be delayed an extended amount of time. As of right now, Starfield hasn't been given a concrete release date, but is slated to release sometime in the "first half" of 2023. Although some recognize that there is value in delaying a game, as it means it won't be completely rushed to hit a deadline, many are realizing what this means for Xbox. This delay means Xbox has no major first-party releases this holiday season, unless they have a big reveal coming this summer. Xbox has been struggling to sustain meaty holiday line-ups for a while, but Starfield was looking like it would be the game this holiday season.
An update on Redfall and Starfield. pic.twitter.com/pqDtx26Uu6— Bethesda (@bethesda) May 12, 2022
Xbox's Phil Spencer defended the choice to delay Starfield, citing the importance of quality, but also said he hears the "feedback" from players. Although Xbox will more than likely be fine in the long run, some fans are saddened to see Xbox's 2022 line-up be reduced to virtually nothing. Of course, there are benefits to this like a stronger 2023 line-up, more opportunities for people to get a new Xbox for the game, and more, but it is frustrating for some players.
Starfield is slated to release on Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2023.
A Very Dry 2022 for Xbox
There it is, to no one's surprise. The good news is that these teams get the time they need to make the best games they possibly can.
The bad news for Xbox owners is that, unless the Xbox Showcase proves otherwise, 2022 is going to be a VERY dry year for AAA exclusives. https://t.co/ls088BOvMW— Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) May 12, 2022
Acquisitions Galore
Imagine buying 1 trillion studios, 2 publishers and.... still having no games 🤦🏻♂️https://t.co/G2WtFWXSeT— Cadreinth (@Cadreinth) May 12, 2022
Glass Half-Full Outlook
Have to get Starfield right.
2023 also provides the likelihood of an improved supply of Series X and further adoption of Xbox Cloud.
Xbox is having a great 2022 so far. This shift is unfortunate, but may also work to increase Starfield's already large market potential. https://t.co/tIr6I4c2D4— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 12, 2022
Xbox's Massive Problem
As always, take all the time you need on any game to make sure you get it right. That’s the most important thing, ALWAYS.
But man oh man Xbox better have something ready to go this year. Not a single 2022 game currently planned is a massive problem. #Xbox https://t.co/AN3dGm8uWa— Danno (@danno_omen) May 12, 2022
A Year Off for Xbox
With the delay of Starfield & Redfall, Xbox has literally no games for this entire year unless they announce something next month and ship it in under 6 months. Jesus christ. Could you imagine if Nintendo took off a whole year from publishing games? https://t.co/dCTTYp7np5— GigaBoots (@GigaBoots) May 12, 2022
Broken Promises
@Xbox it's time you start delivering your promised 1 game per quarter. https://t.co/wevxy8Iz2a— XboxWorlds (@WorldsXbox) May 12, 2022
The Starfield Delay Stings
Starfield/Redfall delays sting hard, from a player perspective, and for Xbox as a platform in 2022.
At the same time...the last several years have showed us that many big games weren't ready. Bethesda especially *needs* Starfield to be a home run, so it's okay to take more time.— Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) May 12, 2022