Starfield Is Reportedly Twice as Big as Previous Bethesda Games

Starfield, the upcoming RPG from developer Bethesda Game Studios, is said to be twice as big as the studio's previous titles. In a general sense, Bethesda has always been known for creating some of the most sprawling open-world games ever. Whether it be with titles like Fallout 4 or The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, part of the allure of Bethesda Game Studios is that it has always made worlds that players can get lost in. And while these aforementioned games were already massive in their own right, it sounds like they pale in comparison to Starfield.

As shared in an interview with the Nikhil Hogan Show, Starfield composer Inon Zur explained that Bethesda's upcoming spacefaring adventure is "at least twice as big as the biggest game" that the studio has previously released. Based on what we've already seen of Starfield, this isn't that hard to believe given that Bethesda has already confirmed that over 1,000 planets will be explorable in the game. And while it remains to be seen just how vast each of these environments will be, it's easy to understand how Starfield is a much bigger venture when compared to Fallout or The Elder Scrolls.

Although Zur revealed that Starfield is massive, the thing that he said makes him most excited about the game involves its store. Zur explained that Starfield's narrative is quite "philosophical" and credited Bethesda for the questions that the studio is looking to ask in the story. While there might be a lot to love when it comes to gameplay and exploration, it's the larger themes and topics that Starfield touches on that has Zur looking forward to its release.

Starfield was originally planned to launch later this fall, but Bethesda instead ended up delaying it to an undetermined date in the first half of 2023. Whenever the game does end up dropping, though, it will come to Xbox Series X and PC. In addition, it will also be a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass.

Does the scale of Starfield make you that much more interested in the project? Or does the game's size instead do the opposite and make you a bit apprehensive? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Twisted Voxel]