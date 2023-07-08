Starfield Gets Strange Pre-Order Bonus

Starfield has a strange pre-order bonus. Starfield is one of the most anticipated games of the year as it has been in the works for many, many years. Bethesda is known for making high quality RPGs like Skyrim and Fallout, but this will be the first time the developer takes fans to space. The game is incredibly ambitious and will have thousands of explorable planets, tons of different paths for players to take, and so on. It's also expected to be Xbox's biggest game for the Xbox Series X to date as there haven't been many other big groundbreaking exclusives yet.

With that said, Xbox probably doesn't need to do much else to sell people on the game. Bethesda has built up a great deal of credibility, the gameplay they've shown has been deeply impressive, and for those who for some reason are a little skeptical, it's going to be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one. However, Best Buy is offering a little bonus for fans. For those who pre-order from the retailer, they'll also get a free astronaut ice cream sandwich. While these are supposedly not that tasty, it is a fun little treat that fits with the theme of the game. If that sounds like a fun bonus for you and you were planning on ordering a physical copy of the game, you might as well pre-order the game at Best Buy while the bonus is still being offered. It's unclear if the ice cream sandwich will arrive with the game or if fans will get it after pre-ordering.

Pre-Order: Starfield (X) & HALO – Astronaut Ice Cream $69.99 via Best Buy. https://t.co/QYP2gjWo4U



We Eatin' Good in Space. pic.twitter.com/mjwinGYKEF — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) July 7, 2023

Whether or not Starfield will deliver on all of our space fantasies remains to be seen. So far, it looks to be shaping up quite nicely and Xbox has been able to offer Bethesda a lot of extra time to make sure it checks all of the boxes that it needs to. Hopefully it delivers as Xbox could really use a killer app to compete with something like Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

