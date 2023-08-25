Starfield Modders Can Add In New Planets

Starfield modders will be given a lot of power. Starfield is looking like it could be one of the biggest games of the year, if not the entire generation. The new sci-fi RPG from Bethesda Game Studio is the first new franchise from the developer in over two decades and will be an important step for both the studio and Xbox. Microsoft acquired the studio a few years ago and Starfield was made out as one of the biggest games that Xbox would be able to have exclusively. There was some hubbub about whether or not Xbox would actually make Starfield exclusive, but with just a week to go until it launches for premium edition owners, Xbox has committed to it as an exclusive title.

However, it will also be available on PC like all other first-party Xbox titles. Naturally, this is very exciting for Bethesda's very passionate modding community. The mods for the Fallout and Elder Scrolls games are pretty wild and show that there aren't that many limitations with the game's engine, so long as you're creative. Starfield will take things to a new level, though. Bethesda executive Pete Hines revealed during an interview that modders will be able to add new quests and even entire new planets in Starfield. Given Bethesda has stated that you'll be able to explore 1,000 different planets in Starfield this is a pretty big and exciting feature. It really allows players to create new worlds and do exciting new things with the tools that the developer is offering them.

CONFIRMED: Modders can add NEW PLANETS, QUESTS & STORIES to #Starfield pic.twitter.com/7frRd9sCeQ — Darrius Fears (@TheRealDfea) August 24, 2023

Of course, given how big the game is, it'll likely be a while before we really see the full potential of these mods. People will need to get familiar with the game and tools before they can probably make a crazy new planet, but the prospect is certainly exciting. Starfield at its core is already a game that looks like it has extreme amounts of depth and will offer hundreds of hours of content, but modding could make it a near-limitless game.

Starfield Mods

Starfield is going to likely have an extremely strong modding community. Skyrim and Fallout 4 are both quite old at this point, yet still receive incredibly detailed mods that transform the game. Some of them are really silly like turning dragons into Thomas the Tank Engine. Others enhance the graphics, add new gameplay mechanics, and expand the world in exciting new ways. Communities are already preparing to mod Starfield ahead of its official release and there's even a Nexus page that players will be able to add mods to once the game is finally out.

Starfield Release Date

Starfield will release next week on the evening of August 31st in some territories for the Premium Edition of the game and the morning of September 1st in other parts of the world. It'll then release for everyone on September 6th. It's expected to be a massive release for Xbox and will likely dominate social media until October.