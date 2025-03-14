Starfield Discovery Points to PS5 Version

Starfield is the latest title from Bethesda, a legendary studio for cranking out iconic and epic RPGs. With titles like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion under its belt already, Starfield had quite a reputation to live up to. Reception to the game was mixed, with some praising it while others felt it missed the mark. With its Xbox exclusivity, a portion of the potential player base was unable to play, and PlayStation users have eagerly been awaiting the day when Starfield comes to PlayStation 5. With so many of Microsoft’s exclusives coming to PlayStation, it seemed inevitable that Starfield would join as well, and it seems that may be happening soon.

A recent discovery by fans points to Starfield coming to PlayStation 5, and it has the community expecting an announcement from Microsoft and Bethesda soon. But the discovery didn’t come in an official form, instead, it derived from the Creation Club.

A Ship Decals Creation Club item for Starfield was discovered to show the PlayStation logo, leaving fans to believe Starfield would be released on PlayStation soon. A port was expected, but no timeline was given for when it could be expected, but this seemingly points to happening.

Many believe Bethesda is in the testing phase of Starfield for PlayStation 5, and ensuring the Creation Club functions properly. This would be a logical conclusion based on the Ship Deval Starfield creation. The actual mod posting doesn’t mention anything about PlayStation 5, only that it is a work in progress.

There is no guarantee that this means Starfield is coming to PlayStation 5 soon, but it seems likely. Microsoft confirmed it wouldn’t be an exclusive forever, and many of its titles are coming to both PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2.

Bethesda has been the target of rumors and leaks lately, with some pointing to a soon-to-release remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. If true, Bethesda has certainly been busy. Other titles from Microsoft have been rumored to be coming to PlayStation 5, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Starfield come sooner rather than later.

Starfield has often been hailed as Skyrim in space, and the two do bear many similarities. Both feature open worlds and allow players to role-play their ideal fantasy, whether they prefer a fantasy adventurer or a daring space explorer.

Starfield recently released the Shattered Space DLC, which was received poorly and has a Mostly Negative rating on Steam. Bethesda has shared its plans to release another paid DLC, and many wonder if this will be a partnership with a PlayStation 5 release.

Only time will tell if Starfield comes to the PlayStation 5 soon. Those looking forward to its Sony debut are hoping for cross-save or save data transfer, but Bethesda has not commented on this feature. Regardless, Starfield fans can at least expect more updates for the game, even if it stays on Xbox and PC for a while longer.