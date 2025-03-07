Starfield Dev Teases New DLC & Big 2025 Updates for Space RPG

Bethesda’s spaceship RPG, Starfield, hasn’t seen a major update since November 2024. However, after leaks suggested the game might finally get something new in 2025, Bethesda has confirmed “exciting things” on the horizon for its space RPG. Given how long it’s been since Bethesda has shared anything new about the game, it may come as a surprise that the team is, in fact, still working on new content. While Bethesda hasn’t shared the exact nature of the “exciting things” it has planned, but they are apparently hard at work.

The update comes from a post on the official @StarfieldGame X account, in response to a fan’s request for more transparency about upcoming DLC. The post confirms that there are big Starfield plans “this year” and that the team will share more “when the time is right.” Just what that timing might be isn’t clear, but given that Bethesda also recently spoke of the long-anticipated Elder Scrolls 6, it seems the studio has some things cooking for 2025.

We know you're eager for an update, and we truly appreciate your passion for Starfield. The team has been hard at work, and while we're not ready to share specific details just yet, we have a lot of exciting things planned for the game this year that we can't wait to talk about… https://t.co/XJDGkAEv8m — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) March 6, 2025

The big plans for Starfield may well include another free update. November’s patch was mostly bug fixes and improvements, so the game is well due for an infusion of new content. However, given that the team has previously promised more DLC for Starfield, it’s likely that this is what Bethesda is hinting at.

Taking another swing at paid DLC is something of a surprising move, given the poor reception of the first Starfield expansion. The Shattered Space DLC has a Mostly Negative rating on Steam and a 62 Metacritic Score. Given that expansions like this are meant to draw players back into the game after they finish the main story, that’s not the best news for Bethesda. However, they may be hoping to learn from their Shattered Space mistakes.

Bethesda “Taking Feedback to Heart” for Next Starfield DLC

In the same message where Starfield shared big plans for 2025, they also note that the team is “always listening and taking your feedback to heart.” And when it comes to what players want in a Starfield expansion, there’s no shortage of feedback for the developer. Player reviews on Steam share that the DLC did not run well upon release, with some calling it a “broken DLC.”

Other complaints include soulless, filler dialogue for NPCs and plenty of fetch quests. Many claim it isn’t worth the $30 pricetag for the amount of new content added, even going so far as to deem it a “borderline scam.” In fact, many gamers note they only played it because they had pre-ordered the Deluxe version of Starfield, which included the DLC upon release.

Clearly, Bethesda needs to make some serious changes for the next Starfield DLC. The note about listening to player feedback suggests the team is aware of major complaints for Shattered Space. But will the next expansion manage to re-ignite player interest in the space RPG? Until Bethesda is ready to share what its 2025 plans for Starfield look like, that remains a question almost as open as the void of space.

