Upcoming Starfield Update Will Reportedly Be Unexpected

Since launching in September 2023, Bethesda has been committed to supporting its spacefaring RPG Starfield. The Maryland-based game studio has implemented several updates since launch including its expansion Shattered Space which launched a year after its initial release. However, updates have began to slow down pretty drastically with its last batch of improvements implemented last November. Now that its been three months, surely Bethesda has something cooked up for its new franchise. According to a known Starfield leaker, this does seem to be the case.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent X post from Odah_SFA, a leaker known for their speculation on all things Starfield, claims there will be news about the Bethesda-developed space RPG. They do clarify that the news in question will be the one fans are not currently expecting which brings up more questions than answers. What is the news everyone is already expecting? When will this news take place next week? Truly, it seems no one but Odah knows, but his cryptic tweet has got Starfield players speculating on what the upcoming news could possibly be.

“You will get Starfield news next week, but not the one you expect,” said Odah in their X post.

Microsoft has recently been bringing several of its first-party Xbox franchises to its competitor, the PS5. Microsoft’s gaming brand initially brought Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, Pentiment, and Sea of Thieves to Sony’s gaming platform early last year. Almost a year later, a PS5 version of Forza Horizon 5, one of Xbox’s biggest franchises, was revealed and will release this Spring. Just a few days ago, it was announced Microsoft was bringing another two first-party titles in the form of Age of Mythology: Retold and Age of Empire 2: Definitive Edition. Since it is clear as day that Microsoft plans to bring more of its franchises to other platforms, many Starfield fans are speculating the expected news is a PS5 release for the RPG.

Another prediction Starfield players have voiced is a reveal for its next expansion. In the middle of 2024 in an interview with MrMattyPlays, Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard was asked if they planned to release annual story expansions. To put it simply, it seems at the time of that interview, they were planning to release a second expansion with the hope they could do more.

“I would say we want to…more or less. Yeah,” said Howard. “How long that continues, hopefully, a very long time, but that’s, we’re planning for the one after this. So there will be another one. And I don’t know that our goal is to answer every question. We sort of look at it and say, ‘Hey what’s the good angle? What do we want to add to the game as far as an experience or a tone?’”

So, if those are the pieces of news Starfield players are expecting, then what could Bethesda possibly be cooking? We’ll just have to wait until next week to see if any unexpected news for the RPG suddenly gets revealed.

It should be noted that this is just a rumor coming from Odah. While they’ve been known to speculate on Starfield news, their reliability may be questionable. So, like any news regarding leaks of rumors, take it with a grain of salt. We will know more when and if the unexpected news gets revealed.

What do you think is next for Starfield? Let us know in the comments below.