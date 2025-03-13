Oblivion Remake Reportedly Releasing in April

While The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of the most popular titles of all time and easily Bethesda’s most successful, the studio has put out other incredible RPGs. The studio has also released other fantastic games in the series, including The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Unfortunately, it is more difficult to play these games, and many would consider their gameplay and graphics dated despite how acclaimed they were upon release. Rumors have been swirling of an upcoming remake of Oblivion, and some even expected it at the most recent Xbox Developer Direct. However, it was nowhere to be seen, but that hasn’t stopped rumors of its announcement.

This latest leak points to an upcoming announcement of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake, and it is supposedly coming soon. It even suggests the window between reveal and release will be within the same month.

NateTheHate2, a known and reputable leaker, claimed today that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake would be revealed in March or April, and even says the release is planned for April. If true, fans would not only see the official remake sooner than expected but also be able to jump into it much quicker than thought.

The ELder scrolls iv: oblivion landscape.

Previous reports claimed that June was the release target for the Oblivion remake, but if this latest information is true, that window has been greatly expedited. Bethesda and Microsoft have been nearly silent regarding a remake of Oblivion, so it does seem hard to believe. However, the studio has shown it is comfortable revealing and releasing games quickly, such as Hi-Fi Rush.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion scored as the third-highest game on Metacritic in 2006, the year it was released. It only lost to The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and Gears of War and beat out titles like Metal Gear Solid 3, Final Fantasy XII, and more. For comparison, Skyrim was the number one game on Metacritic in 2011.

A modern remake of Oblivion with the gameplay and graphics of Skyrim would go a long way toward revitalizing the game, and give fans a new way to play the beloved RPG. While many have been eagerly awaiting the fan-made Skyblivion mod, an official release by Bethesda has been equally wanted.

Only time will tell when and if The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion will be remade and released on modern platforms. With luck, the rumors and leaks are true. While it wasn’t shown off at previous Xbox events, it could have been held back to give room for Avowed to breathe. Additionally, Bethesda may have wanted to reveal the game on its own rather than during a Microsoft event.