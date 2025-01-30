More Starfield Games Potentially Teased by Bethesda

When Bethesda revealed Starfield in 2018, there were a lot of expectations tied to it. The developer known for its open-world RPGs, like Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, was looking to take those gameplay elements into space. There was also excitement around the studio creating something wholly new and unique as opposed to another game set in the aforementioned series. However, when Starfield finally launched in 2023, it didn’t quite hit the critical highs some may have expected. Some may have even questioned if this could be a franchise on the same level as The Elder Scrolls or Fallout. While the answer to that question for fans may still be a mystery, it seems Bethesda still believes its space-faring adventure has potential.

In a recent ZeniMax job posting for a new PR director (as sighted by Timur222), the very first paragraph names all of the franchises attached to the Bethesda label. Typically, the broad understanding of the requirements of becoming an entertainment franchise is that there are multiple entries or other media related to the initial release. For example, within Bethesda’s umbrella, Fallout has multiple games, and a new TV show starring Ella Purnell (Arcane) and Walter Goggins (Invincible). Interestingly, the first game named in this post is Starfield.

It seems a bit of a stretch to call Starfield a franchise at this moment. Beyond the base game and its Shattered Space expansion, there really isn’t anything else intrinsically connected to the RPG. There are the animated shorts Bethesda released, but the amount of substance that actually adds to the game’s universe is arguably questionable.

However, it is possible that Bethesda considers Starfield a franchise because more games or other media are in the works in some capacity. When it was revealed in 2018, it was described the developer’s “first new franchise in twenty-five years.” Additionally, it seems every piece of popular media nowadays has to have more than just one entry, so it isn’t too hard to imagine another entry in what could become a series. Albeit, with The Elder Scrolls 6 still in development, another Starfield game is probably very far away. All of this is speculation, of course, so take it with a grain of salt.

When Starfield launched back in 2023, it was met with decent reviews overall. According to the review aggregate site Metacritic, it received an average of an 83, which is roughly a four out of five on the ComicBook scale — which is exactly what we gave it in our review.

“If it seems like I’m being hard on the game, it’s because I (and others) expect a lot from Bethesda by now, and not all of those expectations were met,” we said in our review. “Despite all that, I still look forward to playing Starfield again.”

Shattered Space launched in September 2024. It is the first major expansion for Starfield. Besides a new story, it also featured new weapons, armor, and equipment to use. It also added new star systems, and planets to explore. A second major expansion is confirmed, but not much is known about it just yet.