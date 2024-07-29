New Starfield Expansion Potentially Leaked by Bethesda

Bethesda may have just leaked a new expansion for Starfield in an unexpected way. Currently, the first post-launch expansion for Starfield, titled Shattered Space, is known to be launching later in 2024. Beyond this, Bethesda hasn’t talked specifically about what will come to Starfield next, although annual DLC drops have been confirmed. Now, it seems that we at the very least know what the second expansion for Starfield could be titled, although details beyond this are still slim.

Spotted by Timur222 on X (formerly Twitter), Bethesda recently filed a trademark for the term “Starborn”. The trademark itself was filed on July 12th and doesn’t offer up much in the way of a description. In fact, the write-up for the trademark doesn’t even state that “Starborn” could be tied to Starfield. Based on what is found in Starfield itself, though, it’s a virtual guarantee that this is related to Bethesda’s spacefaring RPG.

Videos by ComicBook.com

**Brief spoilers for Starfield and its story are mentioned below.**

For those who have played Starfield through to its completion, the Starborn are one of the biggest aspects of its narrative. This group arrives roughly halfway through the main questline is comprised of humans that contain unique powers that the player-character can also wield. While they’re a central component of Starfield’s narrative and world-building, it seems that Bethesda is looking to expand on the Starborn further with this potential expansion.

If Starborn is indeed an upcoming piece of DLC for Starfield, it’s likely that we won’t hear about it for quite a bit longer. As mentioned, Starfield: Shattered Space is the forthcoming expansion that Bethesda is placing its attention on for the moment. Because of this, the reveal of Starborn might not happen until 2025 rolls around. Either way, we know that more Starfield DLC is happening, so those plans will be unveiled eventually.

How do you feel about a Starfield expansion that centers around the Starborn? And are you looking forward to the launch of Shattered Space later this year? Let me know your own thoughts on social media at @MooreMan12.