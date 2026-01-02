The Elder Scrolls 6 Report Reveals Major Upgrade From Starfield

A new report about The Elder Scrolls 6 reveals it will have a major upgrade compared to Starfield. The latter is the latest release from Bethesda Game Studios, while the former is the next release from the Bethesda and Xbox studio. The expectation and hope of RPG fans is that The Elder Scrolls 6 will be better than Starfield, which disappointed many. Before Starfield, the studio put out Fallout 4, a good game, but still not of the same quality as the games that came before it: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fallout 3, and Skyrim. Only time will tell, but according to a new report, RPG fans can look forward to a major upgrade in The Elder Scrolls 6 to one of the worst parts about Starfield.

When Starfield came out in 2023, there were a variety of things RPG fans found to criticize. One of the more common complaints was how many loading screens there are, especially in space exploration. In fact, there is more loading it in than older BGS games. According to a new report, this year Bethesda Game Studios is planning to fix this in Starfield and make sure it’s not a problem with its future games.

Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 Upgrades

According to a new report from Xbox insider Jez Corden with Windows Central, Bethesda Game Studios has been upgrading the Creation Engine — the engine behind the studio’s games — in order to remove all loading screens in space travel in Starfield. This is apparently coming alongside a major update to the game this year, and will carry forward to all future games from the studio.

Whether this will mean no loading screens in the open-world of The Elder Scrolls 6, probably not. If we had to guess, there would still be loading screens between indoor and outdoor areas, but it sounds like the aim is to, at the very least, make sure loading times in The Elder Scrolls 6 are minimal, which will go a long way in improving the gameplay experience and immersion.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information, and even if it is accurate, it doesn’t mean it will remain accurate or that Bethesda Game Studios will even achieve its vision. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.