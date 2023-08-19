Starfield Fans Worry as Spoilers Start Surfacing Online

If you're looking forward to Starfield but want to go into the game fresh with no spoilers tainting your experience, it might be about time to start limiting your online presence for the next couple of weeks now that spoilers have started surfacing online. These spoilers apparently have come as a result copies being sent to content creators and members of the press, according to accounts from people who say they've gotten copies, and the spoilers range from early impressions of the game to achievements to gameplay pulled straight from the game itself. Suffice it to say that if you're online and looking for Starfield content, you should no longer expect those queries to be spoiler-free.

The usual culprits like Resetera, Reddit, and sometimes Discord have played host to these spoilers for Starfield which we obviously won't be linking to here, but even those spoilers are being circulated on other platforms like Twitter now that they're out there, so other social media sites shouldn't be considered safe either. And while some content creators have shared their earliest impressions of the game which likely weren't supposed to be shared at all yet, others have been caught up in the chaos, too, by bad actors trying to impersonate others to stir the pot and hype up Starfield.

Content creator Jamie Moran, for example, addressed a screenshot from Discord that's been going around which was framed in a way to show him giving his first impression of the game. Moran says that's not him in the Discord chat, however, and said he doesn't even have a copy of the game.

"This is targeted harassment again, to try and get me into trouble," he said.

WOW so a fanboy is pretending to be me on Discord, spreading Starfield spoilers.



1) I don’t have a copy

2) This is targeted harassment again, to try and get me into trouble



It’s not me on there, you all know me well enough by now that I wouldn’t do that. pic.twitter.com/Tq6eDGkAq5 — Jamie Moran (@JamieMoranUK) August 19, 2023

Even the Everspace 2 Twitter account got in on trying to help people avoid spoilers. In a tweet that's for some reason been deleted now, the account cautioned followers about someone who was going around trying to spoil the game under the guise of talking about Everspace 2.

"Hey all. There's a bad actor mentioning EVERSPACE who is using multiple accounts to spoil a Starfield plot point," the now deleted tweet said. "For folks wanting to avoid that we recommend muting the phrase "you battle Aliens who are."

Jess, a community manager at Bethesda who goes by Jess_capade on Twitter, tweeted broadly about the situation and cautioned those who might have a review copy to keep their impressions to themselves, so hopefully Starfield fans won't have to worry as much about those kinds of spoilers moving forward.

"It's been wonderful to see all of the excitement over review codes going out for #Starfield, but a very gentle reminder that sharing (anything) ahead of the embargo IS NOT WORTH risking your credibility/reputation/relationship with our team as a creator," Jess said.

If you're currently reviewing it and have any questions/are worried or confused about what you can or can't share, please reach out to Cami or your contact and just ask.❤️ We're happy to clarify. — 𝕵𝖊𝖘𝖘𝖈𝖆𝖕𝖉𝖊 🦇 (@Jess_capade) August 18, 2023

Starfield releases for the Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms on September 6th and will be playable in early access five days prior to that date for those who buy the Starfield Premium Edition.