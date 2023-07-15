Starfield’s Todd Howard Is the Only One “Authorized” to Talk About Unreleased Details

Starfield’s release date is just under two months away now, and other than the official communications from Bethesda and Xbox during the most recent Starfield Direct, fans have been in somewhat of a dry spell while looking for new info. Some tidbits of information about upcoming games can occasionally be gleaned through offhanded remarks from developers on social media, during streams, or other similar impromptu sources, but in Starfield’s case, even those instances of insights are nearly impossible to come by.

As it turns out, there’s a reason for that. Emil Pagliarulo, the studio design director at Bethesda Game Studios, tweeted about the secrecy around Starfield this week and addressed how people often want to know more than what’s offered in his occasional tweets about the game. While he’s indicated in the past that he’s been playtesting Starfield and has made other vague comments about the game here and there, he cautioned fans not to expect any answers from he or others that could potentially reveal unreleased details about the game. Only the game’s director, Todd Howard, and those involved with the game’s marketing are “authorized” to talk about those sorts of things.

“I know this isn’t what any fan wants to hear from me, but I feel like I need to make this clear: no one other than Todd Howard himself is authorized to talk publicly about unreleased game info,” Pagliarulo said. “That’s the job of of our PR/marketing/community folks.”

https://twitter.com/Dezinuh/status/1679551392090927106

Pagliarulo continued to acknowledge that his “vague posting about the game doesn’t help.” Over the past couple of days, for example, he shared the tweet below that indicated he was indeed playtesting Starfield. Another tweet shared prior to that one saw Pagliarulo talking about how he was trying to apply his Diablo 4 Barbarian build archetype to a Starfield setup. We’ll probably see more of those sorts of tweets in the future, but not unreleased details from him or other Bethesda developers.

https://twitter.com/Dezinuh/status/1679527034752491523?s=20

“I can’t share my opinions on game content; I can’t talk about performance; I can’t discuss… well, most things. I signed an NDA. I’m a professional. I don’t want to get fired,” he said. “But your support is EVERYTHING to us. You fill my heart – every day. Best. Fans. EVER.”

Starfield is scheduled to be release on September 6th for the Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms.