Starfield Creation Update Released With Patch Notes

The latest update for Starfield has surprisingly released today and brought Creations to the RPG. To coincide with the Xbox Games Showcase, Bethesda revealed that it would be pushing out a new patch for Starfield this evening that would add all-new content for players to dig into. Now, that update has finally gone live across Xbox and PC and has brought with it a full outline of what has changed.

As mentioned, the biggest new element of this Starfield update is tied to Creations, which is a toolset that allows players to create their own content for the game. This is a huge addition for Starfield and is something that fans have been waiting to receive for months. Outside of this, Bethesda has also added new quests tied to the Trackers Alliance along with the inclusion of a Bounty/Mission board. Lastly, new crafting options have been included alongside numerous bug fixes.

To get a look at everything that has been altered with this new Starfield update, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

Starfield Update 1.12.30 Patch Notes

New Features

Creations are here!

Creations are now available in Starfield. What does that mean? You can now access and play new content in Starfield. Creations may include new missions, gear, skins, weapons, and more! You'll also find Bethesda Game Studios Creations including one of the new Trackers Alliance missions, The Vulture. You can find Creations via the in-game menu. For those of you who own Starfield's Premium Edition, you will also find 1000 Creation Credits within this menu.

If creating your own content for Starfield is something that interests you, you may also now download the Creation Kit for Starfield on Steam. Note, this is a separate download from the game download and is only available on Steam.

Trackers Alliance Missions Available

New missions have been added to Starfield as part of this update. Trackers Alliance establishes the first of several missions enabling you to live your best bounty-hunting life. The first mission, The Starjacker will have you in contact with a mysterious Tracker located in settlements throughout the Settled Systems. From there, let the hunts begin!

The second Trackers Alliance mission, The Vulture is available within the new Creations menu. And what bounty hunter is without their trusted methods to get the job done?

Bounty Scanning and Mission Boards!

This update also introduces the bounty scanner system that enables you to seek and destroy (or peacefully resolve...?) those targets with bounties on their heads. If you still want more, you can also check out the Elite Trackers Alliance mission board.

Armed and Ever Ready!

Those of you who appreciate being extra crafty may now find new melee weapon tiers and the ability to modify melee weapons when crafting. For those that prefer the firepower approach, ammo crafting has also been added with this update. You can research your preferred ammo at a Research Station and craft them at an Industrial Workbench!

BUG FIXES

GENERAL

General performance and stability improvements.

GAMEPLAY

Gameplay Options: Addressed a sustenance issue that caused sneak attack damage to be too high.

Ship Decoration: Nova Galactic All-in-One 2x1 Habs will now declutter properly.

Ship Decoration: Items can no longer be placed on ladders.

Addressed an issue that could cause Guards to give up their chase too easily.

Fixed an issue that caused visited space locations to appear undiscovered.

Addressed an issue that could occur when modifying the player's ship at The Key.

Addressed a rare issue that could cause some objects to behave as if they were in zero-g.

Fixed a crowd character issue that could appear when loading a save.

Removed the "Fast Travel to Ship" button from screens where it could not be utilized.

Fixed an issue that could occur when opening photo mode at the start of a conversation.

Fixed an issue that could occur when trying to exit the pilot seat while landing.

Addressed an issue with incrementing the "Ships Modified" stat when entering ship builder.

Quest Trackers should highlight the correct NAT station when traveling to the Lodge in New Atlantis.

Cora Coe should now accept books even if the Main Quest is skipped after entering the Unity.

GRAPHICS

Fixed an issue which could cause a bright light when loading a save into New Atlantis.

Fixed an issue that could cause some objects to become hidden when they should be visible.

OUTPOSTS

Resolved an issue where the Power Management Robot could unintentionally reduce power.

QUESTS