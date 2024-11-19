New Starfield Update Gives Players Free Vehicle and Performance Upgrades

A new Starfield update has today been released by Bethesda for Xbox and PC. At the start of November, Bethesda released the latest Starfield patch in beta on PC to test it out before pushing it out to all players. Now, after giving that update a trial run with players for a few weeks, the patch is going live for everyone in an official capacity right now.

Downloadable at this very moment, Starfield update version 1.14.74 is a pretty sizable one. Bethesda has notably improved the performance of Starfield by a hefty margin for those on Xbox Series X and now allows it to go uncapped. In addition to this, Bethesda has added two new Creations at no cost whatsoever, one of which will give players a new vehicle to use within the game.

To view everything that has been altered with this new Starfield update today, you can find the full patch notes below.

General

General performance and stability improvements.

The uncapped frame rate option is available again for Xbox Series X users.

The Message of the Day now displays more consistently on the Xbox.

Addressed an issue where some console commands did not disable certain achievements.

Shattered Space will now show ownership correctly for Steam users.

Features

Creation Kit: Lipsync animation data generation is now available.

Gameplay

The Annihilator Particle Beam damage-over-time effect no longer triggers companion reactions.

Resolved a Leadership skill issue that could cause companions to not speak up.

Improved function of the stealth bar while around crowd NPCs.

Addressed an issue where destroyed ships could load in without collision.

Addressed an issue where loading a save the relied on missing content could place the player in an undesirable location.

Trackers Alliance – Roach will now accurately track the number of completed bounties.

Trackers Alliance – Bounty targets will now appear in Akila, Gagarin, and Cydonia.

Trackers Alliance – Fixed an issue where the player could receive additional credits by extorting the target and then killing them.

Trackers Alliance – Bounty targets should now have a larger variety of appearances.

Trackers Alliance – Bounty targets will now be removed after being dealt with and leaving the area.

Trackers Alliance – Extorting or bribing a bounty target is no longer a guaranteed success.

Quests