New Starfield Update Begins Rolling Out, Here’s What It Does

Bethesda has started releasing a new Starfield update today to continue improving the spacefaring RPG. At the end of September, the Starfield: Shattered Space expansion was released and brought with it a ton of new content for players to explore. Since then, Bethesda has continued to improve Starfield slowly with new updates that fix various problems that have come about with Shattered Space. Now, that trend is continuing with another patch that makes the game better for Xbox Series X and PC.

Downloadable now, this new Starfield update is currently only available in beta. As a result, players can only test it out on PC via Steam where they can opt-in to downloading the patch through the “Betas” section of the title. As for what the update does, Bethesda has resolved some gameplay issues, primarily those tied to the Trackers Alliance. A handful of quests have also now been fixed while those on Xbox Series X can now select an uncapped framerate option. Again, since this patch isn’t live on Xbox just yet, Xbox Series X users can’t take advantage of this improvement for the time being.

For now, Bethesda hasn’t announced when this new Starfield update will formally be released across Xbox and PC platforms, but it should be arriving later in November. Until then, you can find the full patch notes for this update attached below.

General

General performance and stability improvements.

The uncapped frame rate option is available again for Xbox Series X users.

The Message of the Day now displays more consistently on the Xbox.

Addressed an issue where some console commands did not disable certain achievements.

Shattered Space will now show ownership correctly for Steam users.

Gameplay

The Annihilator Particle Beam damage-over-time effect no longer triggers companion reactions.

Resolved a Leadership skill issue that could cause companions to not speak up.

Improved function of the stealth bar while around crowd NPCs.

Addressed an issue where destroyed ships could load in without collision.

Addressed an issue where loading a save the relied on missing content could place the player in an undesirable location.

Trackers Alliance – Roach will now accurately track the number of completed bounties.

Trackers Alliance – Bounty targets will now appear in Akila, Gagarin, and Cydonia.

Trackers Alliance – Fixed an issue where the player could receive additional credits by extorting the target and then killing them.

Trackers Alliance – Bounty targets should now have a larger variety of appearances.

Trackers Alliance – Bounty targets will now be removed after being dealt with and leaving the area.

Trackers Alliance – Extorting or bribing a bounty target is no longer a guaranteed success.

Quests