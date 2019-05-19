Starfield Voice Work May Have Begun, According to Job Listing

Ever since being revealed at E3 2018, the next big IP to come from Bethesda hasn’t been talked about very much. That is mainly due to it being relatively early in the development process, with only a very brief and uninformative teaser being shown last year. We know that the release of Starfield is quite some time away and that it won’t have a presence at E3 next month, which shouldn’t come as a surprise to many. That said, a recent job listing from ZeniMax may point to which part in the process the developers are currently focusing on, and it just might be the voice work.

“Bethesda Game Studios is looking for a talented Voice Designer to join our team that is pushing the bleeding-edge of RPG development for the PC and consoles,” reads the job listing. “In this role, the Voice Designer will coordinate, design and implement outstanding dialogue for our games for current and next generation AAA games.” Sounds an awful lot like Starfield or The Elder Scrolls VI, but considering the former will be the first to be released out of the two, there’s a good chance this job listing is to fill a role on that team.

The responsibilities for the Voice Designer include:

Work closely with the audio and design teams to create original voice audio content from original scripts through localized languages;

Respond efficiently to demands of multiple game teams for voice audio assets;

Produce studio-ready voiceover scripts from proprietary tools;

Edit, process and implement final delivered voiceovers;

Design audio post-processing effects for voiceovers;

Work with external voiceover casting/directing/recording studios to plan and coordinate recording sessions;

Work with external voiceover localization services;

Debug, maintain and ensure the final product quality;

Playtest and debug game audio systems;

Work with programming team to provide input on future direction of audio tools;

Maintain voice documentation such as scripts, casting sides, and post-processing details;

Attend voiceover sessions and motion capture shoots where required.

Starfield is set to be a next-gen release, and while voice work may have begun, there’s a good chance it isn’t very far along at this point. For even more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.