‘Starlink: Battle For Atlas’ Getting Free Update Including Photo Mode

One of this year's biggest surprise games is Starlink: Battle For Atlas, an action game with more than enough space combat to please explorers- especially the Nintendo Switch version, which features Star Fox and his loyal crew. But no matter which version of the game you have, there's a hefty update coming tomorrow that you shouldn't miss.

Ubisoft announced that the game's latest add-on will introduce new enemy units to take on along with a new activity. And you can put your picture-taking skills to the test with a new photo mode, putting together shots to share with your friends on social media.

Here's the breakdown straight from Ubisoft:

New Enemy Units – All planets of the Atlas star system will receive brand new enemy types, introducing unique gameplay mechanics and encouraging players to adopt new strategies. These include the Sentinel, who can send a distress signal to bring back-up; as well as Obelisks, who defend their troops with light beams.

– All planets of the Atlas star system will receive brand new enemy types, introducing unique gameplay mechanics and encouraging players to adopt new strategies. These include the Sentinel, who can send a distress signal to bring back-up; as well as Obelisks, who defend their troops with light beams. New Activity – Outlaw fortifications will appear all over Atlas for players to take down. This new activity will provide loot and experience upon completion.

– Outlaw fortifications will appear all over Atlas for players to take down. This new activity will provide loot and experience upon completion. Photo Mode– Players will be able to capture the favorite moments of their journey throughout Atlas and express their creativity with several tools to personalize their shots.

Ubisoft also released a new video detailing what's to be expected with the "holiday update." It's sure to add a few extra hours of gameplay to the already fulfilling adventure, one that'll keep you busy for a good while.

If you missed out on Starlink when it launched, you're in luck. The game has since been on sale through a number of retailers for just $40; and you have the option to buy it either physically with various ships and figures; or with everything offered digitally. The choice is yours, based on convenience.

When the game released earlier this year, I noted in my review, "I can't recommend this highly enough, as you'll really get a kick out of what you find (or at the very least, can take down a boss together and score a high five at the end of it all). Ubisoft's Starlink: Battle For Atlas is a real surprise, and a game that will take you places within its vast universe. Don't let it pass you by- I almost did."

Starlink: Battle For Atlas is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. (NOTE: Star Fox is only included in the Switch version, which is the most recommended one.)