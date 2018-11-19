Starlink: Battle For Atlas Nintendo Switch Review: Crazy Like a Star Fox

I admit that when I was first introduced to Ubisoft‘s Starlink: Battle For Atlas during its E3 presentation last year, I was skeptical. Toys-to-life games had taken their toll on me, and after the cancellation of Disney Infinity (and later Lego Dimensions and, for the moment, Skylanders), I was convinced that it was a formula that didn’t have enough mileage going for it.

But then I was taken for a rather pleasant surprise — Starlink is more than the sum of its toys. Sure, if you want to take the collector’s route, you can, as there are a number of ships, weapons and pilots that you can pick up at retail to enhance your experience. But Ubisoft also offers the option to snag everything digitally in a deluxe version if you want to take that route, so all the weapons, pilots and ships are at your fingertips. It’s a welcome option, allowing the collectors to get what they want and others to simply jump in and enjoy the adventure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And what an adventure it is. I’m glad that Starlink has shaped up to be much more than the sum of its parts, literally. It’s an all-ages space adventure that packs a punch in the story department, fleshing out its characters and even providing little bits of humor as you attempt to save the galaxy from a dreaded force. Sure, you never get out of your ship, but then again, you don’t really need to. (Besides, on-foot stuff is never as engaging as being in a vessel with blasters, right?)

Not that you need to. Starlink does everything it needs to do with you at the helm of your vessel. You pick from a selection of human and alien pilots (including a surprise for the Nintendo Switch version, which I’ll get to momentarily) as they go up against Grax, who’s out to revive a dreaded alien robot force known as the Forgotten Legion. With them on his side, he could conquer planets with ease. And that’s the last thing these pilots want.

So after selecting your pilot, ship and weapons (which are all available in the deluxe edition, or at your fingertips with the toys), you’ll begin your mission, traveling to different planets while occasionally engaging in epic space fights. But it’s how the two portions of the game really come together that make Starlink so special.

Excellent Gameplay, Even With the Toys

First off, the space battles are excellent. While it’s fairly easy to hunt down targets and shoot them, soon new challenges arise, including juggernaut ships that require a greater deal of firepower. These are a blast to take down and give you a little something to do when you’re not scooting around planetside, getting things down for certain aliens that inhabit it.

That’s where the second portion of Starlink comes in, as you’ll scoot around literally feet off the planet surface, shooting at enemy Forgotten Legion members on the ground and occasionally dealing with something bigger, along with the occasional puzzle. Then you’ll scoot back to your objective and move on to the next thing, before flying to the stars and doing it all over again on the next planet.

There are some parts of Starlink that feel like a grind. That’s because most of the missions show resemblance to one another, such as shooting down foes and collecting certain things. However, Ubisoft Toronto wisely mixes things up with different elemental weapons, which add fire, ice and other things so you can conveniently take down stronger enemies and solve puzzles. It’s neat how you can swap out everything, though with physical toys, you will need to buy the extra items to gain access.

But the gameplay is sharp, no matter which part of the game you’re going through. Coasting along planets and discovering new things and missions can be fun; and you can also track down alien life and see how creatures look in each environment, with each one uniquely different. It takes the exploratory theme of No Man’s Sky, but kicks it up a notch, mainly thanks to Ubisoft Toronto’s creative design.

And blasting enemies in space battles can be a lot of fun. Tracking down opponents — even wily pirates who try to insult you at every turn — is a good time, and, as I mentioned, bosses do kick up the challenge a little bit.

There is one thing. When you play with the toys, you’ll have to put your mount on the JoyCon controller, right between the two pads. This can be a little uncomfortable at first, though you’ll eventually get used to it after the first couple of hours or so. Digital is the better option though, as you can use the Pro Controller or play in handheld mode without any weird placement. Either way, at least the controls are responsive.

The Star Fox Factor

Want another benefit for the digital version? When your ship does eventually take enough damage and blow up, you can switch to another one on-the-fly and get right back into the battle. Otherwise, if you’re using a physical model, you have to go back to your ship, swap out a new ship, and then fly back to the surface. It’s not too much of a bother, but it might make kids a little antsy trying to track down who last destroyed them.

Anyway, let’s talk about the bonus that comes with the Nintendo Switch version, making it the most preferred of the three — Star Fox. Yep, the legendary pilot and his pals are included with this version of Starlink, and it’s a welcome treat to see them in action, especially when you participate in the main story mission that ties in with Star Wolf. Ubisoft Toronto tells a surprisingly good tale with Fox, and one that provides better longevity than whatever Star Fox Zero was trying to be. If these guys want to take a full-on sequel, I say Nintendo should let them.

What’s more, it’s great to see Fox and his Arwing in action, along with his full crew (yep, including Slippy) and the variety of weapons at his disposal. Plus, the classic radio sound effects are back, and there are even bits and pieces of Star Fox themes scattered throughout. Having these guys on board is a real pleasure. (Not that the PS4 or Xbox One versions suffer without them, but you can tell this adds tremendous value to the world of Starlink.)

You can also have a friend drop in for two-player co-op, and it’s a welcome feature in case you feel like tackling missions with your kids or buddies. While the second ship used in the game is digital (compared to the physical model — in the deluxe version, you’re both using digital), it’s cool to see someone be able to drop in and out of missions. Perfect if you’re looking to jump on a favorite planet, or just want to blast a few bad guys before going to work or something. It’s a welcome option to have, though there’s nothing for online multiplayer. Not the worst thing.

A Great Looking Game With Options Galore

Starlink: Battle For Atlas has wonderful graphics. Sure, the Switch version had to make some compromises to run smoothly, including slightly downgraded textures. But it still runs wonderfully; and the alien life and planet design is as startling as it is in other versions. Plus, seeing Star Fox and his crew again is a delight, especially when they’re put to good use in a story such as this. The game also looks good in handheld mode, though obviously some small things are changed so it runs efficiently. If you can, stick with the big screen. (If you’re using toys, you don’t have much choice, really.)

As for the audio, it’s awesome as well. The voice acting is top-notch across the board, especially when Star Fox and his team start talking up a storm. It sounds like Ubisoft went with the original voice actors from that franchise, which works fine by me. The musical cues are great as well, along with the sound effects.

Again, though, just be prepared for a bit of that grind. There are situations where you’ll have to take out enemy camps to transform them into bases, and then build upon them if you want to move forward with the story. Not that they take forever, but there are parts of the story with small lulls. However, Starlink proves to be worth that grind, especially as you move along and open up more side missions. And if you’re playing as Star Fox, you’ll like what’s coming up in the game.

Now for the real question — digital version, or physical version? While there’s no doubt the digital version will cover everything you need, especially if you double down on the deluxe for an extra $20, there’s something about owning the ships that may be a treat for some. That said, be prepared for an odd control scheme that’ll take some getting used to. Still, there’s something about holding that Arwing in the palm of your hand, along with a mini Star Fox figure. Of course, the choice is yours, just go with what’s most convenient for you.

A Must-Have, Especially On Switch, Fox Fans

In the end, Starlink: Battle For Atlas is a surprise that comes out of left field for me. What sounded like Skylanders in space initially is actually a jam-packed action/adventure that feels like the best parts of Star Wars: Starfighter and No Man’s Sky jammed together. The exploratory theme is just right, even if some things can take a little while; and the two portions of gameplay — space battles and skimming a planet surface — really blend together better than I thought they would. The presentation really stands out as well.

That covers all the versions of the game, but I have to go with the Switch version as my most recommended, mainly because of Star Fox. This is literally his best game in years, even if it doesn’t necessarily count as something from his series; and seeing him interact with the characters actually make him feel like a part of the game, rather than just making a glorified cameo.

Oh, and the co-op really works wonders too, particularly if you and your kids are a fan of space and want to explore it together. I can’t recommend this highly enough, as you’ll really get a kick out of what you find (or at the very least, can take down a boss together and score a high five at the end of it all).

Ubisoft’s Starlink: Battle For Atlas is a real surprise, and a game that will take you places within its vast universe. Don’t let it pass you by — I almost did.

WWG’s Score: 4.5 out of 5

(Disclaimer: A review code and ships were provided by the publisher.)