Cancelled Star Wars 1313 Game Concept Art Featuring Boba Fett Resurfaces

Some concept art from a cancelled Star Wars game called Star Wars: 1313 is once again making the rounds online and stirring up conversations about what could’ve been if the game had been made. The game was supposedly set to follow the iconic Boba Fett, the character who’s arguably the most famous bounty hunter from the Star Wars franchise, as he worked his way through the planet Coruscant. The game was cancelled years ago and the artwork itself has been shared online before, but it’s not something everyone’s seen or always knows much about given how layered the stories of cancelled Star Wars games are.

The latest resurgence of the in-game screenshot in question comes from a post on the Star Wars subreddit where a user shared the image and said it came from the cancelled Star Wars 1313 game. This image is said to have shown Boba Fett on Coruscant down on Level 1313 within the underground city.

Given that the game came out years ago before being cancelled and judging from the reactions to the reappearance of the image, many people had never seen the image. It’s actually surfaced more than once online like it did in the tweets below when a Twitter account unofficially cataloging details about Star Wars projects shared information on the game.

Star Wars 1313 (LucasArts, cancelled in 2013): Boba Fett chararacter design & Coruscant level 1313 world development by @designergus + work-in-progress scene. In the last year of production (out of 4 or 5), George Lucas decided that Boba should be the protagonist of the game. pic.twitter.com/k7SR9K2W7r — From Lucasfilm Games to LucasArts (@LucasfilmGames) May 27, 2019

Maybe not the best idea, or the most original, but this project had already gone through many upheavals since 2009. Including in its game design. Or its intertwining with the TV series (cancelled circa 2010) SW Underworld. I have many things to tell about it, later in the year. — From Lucasfilm Games to LucasArts (@LucasfilmGames) May 27, 2019

Star Wars 1313 is said to have gone through many changes during its development, but it was ultimately supposed to focus on Boba Fett’s story. The reappearance of the image has once again led to Star Wars fans recalling other cancelled projects and lamenting the fact that we’ll likely never see some of the incredible sounding ideas for Star Wars games come to fruition, though some are holding out hope for one day playing more innovative titles. People pointed to the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as an example, a game which supposedly did well enough to warrant a sequel.