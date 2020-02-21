Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Reportedly in Development

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is reportedly already in the works at Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts, presumably for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. The report comes way of Kotaku, who notes that EA currently has two Star Wars projects cooking. One of these is a "smaller, more unusual" project at EA Motive that EA already confirmed was in development. Meanwhile, the other is a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which debuted last year on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And despite a plethora of bugs and performance issues, it debuted to both strong reviews and sales. In other words, it's not very surprising that it's getting a sequel.

Further, we kinda already knew this was the case as early as December, thanks to a job listing that sounded like it was for a sequel to the 2019 Cal Kestis Star Wars game.

“We’re picturing someone who is passionate about the Star Wars universe and is invigorated by the idea of coding third-person action-adventure games,” reads this December listing.

Unfortunately, the report doesn't divulge any further details about this project, but the fact that it's being referred to as a sequel seems to confirm that it will likely be the same game, but with a new story.

"Even though a riveting, single-player Star Wars game is an experience people have been yearning for in recent years, it was difficult at the start to get excited about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Cal Kestis, the protagonist in Fallen Order, was a newcomer to the saga and would have to earn his stripes as a memorable character, and, on top of that, the idea of mowing people down as an overpowered Jedi didn’t seem particularly appealing or rewarding. But, as more was revealed about the game, including its influences from other series and how players would have to essentially rebuild him, the game became immensely more attractive. After playing it through to the end, those updated expectations held up, as Fallen Order proved to be a tremendously entertaining and a sometimes challenging game that's a welcome shift from Electronic Arts' past endeavors, though whether or not it’s a meaningful Star Wars story will rest solely on the individual’s familiarity with the franchise."

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?

