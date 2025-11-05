Starting Tomorrow, You Can Explore Disneyland in Fortnite and Get Limited Time Cosmetics

Beginning on November 6, 2025, Fortnite players will get to explore a digitally recreated Disneyland filled with limited-time cosmetics. Disney revealed the limited collaboration on November 5, detailing the plans for a Disney Parks Experience inside Fortnite in celebration of the park’s 70th anniversary. Disneyland opened its doors to the public on July 17, 1955, so the actual 70th anniversary date has passed. Regardless, as the company often does, the celebration continues, and this new venture with Fortnite is one of many celebrating the momentous occasion.

Disney’s press release is chock-full of details. It appears that Disneyland Game Rush’s launch will be a massive undertaking for the company and for Epic Games’ Fortnite. Disneyland Game Rush is a new Fortnite creative island that includes playful experiences for fans of both the game and the Disneyland park located in Anaheim, California. It’s not just a digital walkthrough of the grounds, as there’s plenty of engaging content to keep players busy, including special areas, challenges, mini-games, and more. Some of the park’s most celebrated areas are represented, ensuring entertainment for fans from all walks of life.

Players Can Explore Disneyworld’s Best Areas in Fortnite

Image courtesy Walt Disney & Epic Games

Disneyland Game Rush includes a skyline that pays homage to some of Disneyland Resort’s most iconic landmarks, a replica 70th Anniversary sculpture inspired by Sleeping Beauty Castle, and more. There are seven quick-play mini-games inspired by the park’s attractions, including some from Disney’s California Adventure. You can compete with friends through Fortnite gameplay, but with a Disneyland twist. This includes fighting Star Wars’ First Order in “Stormtrooper Showdown,” exploring an area inspired by “WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure,” riding on “Space Mountain: Rocket Race,” and an infiltration mission of The Collector’s fortress from “Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Sneak Out!,” and others.

🏰🎮 Disneyland Game Rush brings Disney Parks to Fortnite for the first time, featuring mini-games inspired by classic attractions to celebrate Disneyland's 70th.https://t.co/ZU1hJWO0S8 — The DIS (@TheDIS) November 5, 2025

As players compete in mini-games, they collect keys, which unlock the island’s exclusive cosmetics, all themed to Disneyland’s 70th anniversary. Disneyland Game Rush will only be available for a limited time, although its duration is unclear as of writing. It’s also entirely free, as Fortnite is free to download, though it includes in-game purchases, so if you’re new to the game and want to check it out to explore Disneyland, be aware before you click on purchasable items. Players can find the island by searching for “Disneyland Game Rush” in Fortnite, or by entering the island code: 4617-4819-8826.

Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, and Disney entered into a collaboration in February 2024. This has allowed various characters from Disney’s many franchises to appear in the game, including The Simpsons, which Disney owns following its 2019 acquisition of 21st Century Fox. The company invested $1.5 billion in an equity stake of Epic Games when the collaboration began, so it’s clearly a big, ongoing deal that’s likely to continue long after Disneyland Game Rush completes its time on Fortnite. Be sure to check it out while you can, as it’s truly a treat for fans of the park.

