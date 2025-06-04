Disneyland 70th Celebration: Every Ride & Attraction With New Things to Check Out

Disneyland Resort is gearing up for a monumental milestone, its 70th anniversary, and the Happiest Place on Earth is preparing to celebrate in grand fashion. 70 years of magic, memories, and mouse ears is no small feat, and Disney is ensuring this platinum jubilee will be an unforgettable experience for guests visiting in 2025. The celebration promises to weave new magic into classic attractions, introduce stunning décor across both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, and offer a plethora of exclusive merchandise, food, and interactive experiences. This extensive overhaul aims to honor the park’s rich legacy, kicked off by Walt Disney’s original vision on July 17, 1955, while simultaneously dazzling a new generation of visitors with fresh enchantment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney has announced a comprehensive lineup of additions and updates, ensuring that from the moment guests step onto the esplanade to their last churro of the day, the spirit of the 70th anniversary will be palpable. For anyone planning a trip, understanding the scope of these new offerings is key to making the most of this historic event.

Everything New Coming to Disneyland for Its 70th-Anniversary Celebration

Image courtesy of Disneyland Resort

Several key attractions across Disneyland Resort will feature new elements specifically for the 70th anniversary. Inside Disneyland, the classic “It’s a Small World” attraction, known for its animatronic children from around the globe singing the iconic theme, will welcome new figures, as Miguel and his alebrije companion, Dante, from Disney and Pixar’s film Coco, are being added to the Mexico scene. Guests will see them silhouetted by a detailed marigold bridge, with the attraction incorporating a popular Pixar story into the classic boat journey. Over at Disney California Adventure, “Toy Story Midway Mania!,” an interactive 4D ride where guests compete in a series of virtual carnival games using spring-action shooters, will also feature 70th-anniversary details. While playing through the various game booths, guests should look for specific visual nods and thematic embellishments integrated into the game screens or environments that commemorate the 70th anniversary.

The celebratory atmosphere will be significantly enhanced by extensive décor throughout the resort. Between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, the esplanade will showcase a 50-foot contemporary sculpture inspired by Sleeping Beauty Castle, featuring colorful glass panels and golden charms that represent Disneyland’s original five lands: Main Street U.S.A., Adventureland, Frontierland, Fantasyland, and Tomorrowland. At the entrance to Disneyland Park, a large floral Mickey Mouse display will welcome visitors, and Main Street, U.S.A. itself will be adorned with multi-colored banners and bunting. Town Square will feature a new installation of Mickey and Minnie Mouse created for the anniversary, while Sleeping Beauty Castle will be embellished with an elegant 70th-anniversary medallion. Disney California Adventure’s Carthay Circle Restaurant will also be decorated in 70th-anniversary themes, and its exterior will feature an evening lighting and projection show called “Celebrate Happy,” synchronized to music. This festive décor will also extend into the Downtown Disney District and the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

Image courtesy of Disneyland Resort

New interactive elements and tours are planned to deepen guest engagement. “A Story of Celebration: 70th-Anniversary Guided Tour” is a new two-hour walking tour focusing on the history of Disneyland park, covering attractions from opening day to recent additions and providing insights into Walt Disney’s original concepts. This tour requires a separate fee and can be booked via Disneyland.com. MagicBand+ will also play a role in the celebration by unlocking specific interactions at five locations within Disneyland Park’s original lands, each tied to opening day attractions. Furthermore, MagicBand+ will synchronize with select entertainment offerings, including the “Paint the Night” parade, new shows “World of Color – Happiness!” and “Tapestry of Happiness” through coordinated vibrations and lights. A special 70th-anniversary MagicBand+ design will be available.

Commemorative merchandise and themed food and beverage items are a staple of Disney celebrations. For the 70th anniversary, guests will find extensive new merchandise collections, ranging from apparel and accessories to plush toys and home décor. Over 70 new and returning food and beverage items will be introduced across the resort, including Mickey-shaped celebration waffles, a specialty cold brew coffee, the classic Mickey hat cookie, and a W.E.D. chili cheese baked potato. Disney PhotoPass will also offer new ways to capture memories, introducing new Magic Shots, Disney PhotoPass Lenses, and other digital photo enhancements in both parks, such as a Mickey and Minnie Magic Shot available near the Disneyland park main entrance and Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Image courtesy of Disneyland Resort

While Disneyland’s official 70th birthday falls on July 17, 2025, the resort is launching many of its celebratory offerings and special deals well in advance, allowing more guests to partake in the festivities. Key elements like the “It’s a Small World” update featuring Miguel and Dante from Coco debuted as early as May 9, 2025. The main window for the special ticket and hotel offers announced so far spans from May 16th through August 14, 2025, suggesting a summer-long focus for the core celebration period. This timeframe gives visitors ample opportunity to experience the novelties planned for this significant anniversary.

To make visiting during this special time more accessible, Disneyland Resort also introduced limited-time ticket offers. Guests can purchase a special 3-Day, 1-Park per day ticket for as low as $120 per day, totaling $360. An even more economical option is the 4-Day, 1-Park per day ticket, available for as low as $100 per day, for a total price of $400. These promotional tickets are valid for visitation between May 16 and August 14, 2025, and can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days within this window. Upgrades to Park Hopper tickets and add-ons like Lightning Lane Multi Pass are also available. As always, theme park reservations are required for entry, so early booking through Disneyland.com/70TicketOffer is highly recommended.

The savings extend to on-property accommodations as well. Guests looking to stay immersed in the magic can find special savings of up to 20% on select stays at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort, including the Disneyland Hotel, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. This hotel offer is valid for stays between May 16 and August 14, 2025, subject to availability and restrictions. Booking these hotel deals in advance is crucial, as demand is expected to be high for this celebratory period. Guests can find more details and make reservations via Disneyland.com/offers.

What are you most excited to experience during Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebration? Share your thoughts in the comments!