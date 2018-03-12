State of Decay 2 Getting a Loaded Collector’s Edition

Microsoft is building up major hype behind Undead Labs’ State of Decay 2, which will finally lurch its way onto Xbox One and PC in time for summer. And today, the publisher continued to build upon the hype, announcing a new collector’s edition that looks to be a must for fans of the game – and horror in general.

The State of Decay 2 Collector’s Edition looks to have an interesting “starter kit” for those of you that look to do a little zombie hunting. For $69.99, it comes with a number of goodies, including a physical copy of the game, a collectible Steelbook case, a zombie mask (if you want to scare your friends or make your next live stream really interesting), a “thumb drive” that you can use with your computer, a collector’s State of Decay 2 patch and a human brain Steelbook stand. That’s not bad, considering the price.

Microsoft had previously announced both a Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition of the game on the digital front, but this Collector’s Edition looks to add a few physical goods to the package – even though it’s based more around the standard edition. And it offers some goods you normally wouldn’t see, particularly that zombie mask.

Don’t forget, though – if you aren’t exactly overflowing with cash when it comes to buying one of these, you can still check out State of Decay 2 on the Xbox Game Pass, as it’ll be available as a day one release for the service. It’s a great way to check out titles like Sea of Thieves, Crackdown 3 and more without driving yourself deeper into debt.

But for fans that dig Undead Labs’ work on zombie games – or just those of you looking to have a few more horror-based knick knacks around the house or office – this collector’s edition is definitely the way to go. Seriously, we’re thinking about all the fun we’ll be able to have around the office wearing that. (Someone tell the interns.)

State of Decay 2 releases on May 22 for Xbox One and Windows PC.

