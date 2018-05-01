State of Decay 2 Gets Gameplay Launch Trailer

State of Decay 2 now has a new gameplay launch trailer ahead of the game’s upcoming release on the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs.

The launch trailer comes a bit earlier than some other launch trailers with State of Decay 2 due out on May 22, but any look at the zombie survival game’s gameplay is a welcome one. Different gameplay scenes are shown cinematically throughout the trailer, but you won’t find any HUD-filled scenes of characters running around and directing themselves through hordes of zombies during the trailer that runs just over two and a half minutes.

Developer Undead Labs’ timing for the release of the trailer coincides perfectly with the release of the game’s technical beta. The developers announced on Tuesday through the official State of Decay 2 Twitter account that the signups for the technical beta are now live with the actual beta coming soon.

Survivors! Sign ups for our soon to be released, limited user technical beta for State Of Decay 2 is now live! If you would like a chance to help us test State of Decay 2, and participate in the technical beta follow the link below and sign up today.https://t.co/ckiCisIxm3 — State Of Decay 2 (@StateOfDecay) May 1, 2018

After sharing the news that the beta signups were live, some players encountered some issues signing into their accounts in order to successfully register for the beta. Undead Labs acknowledged the issues and posted another update not long ago that confirmed some updates had been made to the site to smooth out the signup process and said that signups for the Xbox One version of the beta are now full, though PC applicants are still being accepted.

State of Decay 2 is scheduled to launch on May 22 for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs, though there are also rumors out there that the game might come to Steam eventually. You can read up on more of the game’s features below.