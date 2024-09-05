State of Decay 2 Updates End as Undead Labs Shifts Focus to State of Decay 3

Developer Undead Labs has announced that it's bringing about an end to its ongoing support for State of Decay 2 so it can more heavily focus on State of Decay 3. Released in 2018, State of Decay 2 has since continued to receive numerous updates and expansions that have further built out its world, systems, and mechanics. Now, though, Undead Labs says it's ready to pull the plug on its open-world zombie title so that it can place all of its attention on the next entry in the series.

In a post on the official State of Decay website, Undead Labs revealed that its next update for State of Decay 2 will be the last one the game ever receives. While content updates will come to an end, SoD2 will still be readily available to play and is in no danger of being delisted. Additionally, it was said that all content that was previously part of seasonal drops for State of Decay 2 will become accessible after this final patch is let loose.

"Since 2018, we've had the honor and privilege of supporting State of Decay 2 with nearly forty updates and expansions," Undead Labs said in its write-up. "New modes, maps, difficulties, stories, characters, weapons, cosmetics, bounties, vehicles, events, traits and more — we've poured our hearts into making the experience the best it can be, spurred on by your belief in us. [...] We know you love this world we've created and the amazing community you've helped build. While you've enjoyed State of Decay 2 for many years, you may have heard that we are also hard at work on the next evolution of the franchise! Our ambition is to make the greatest zombie survival sim in the franchise, and to do so, we'll be shifting our focus and resources to making the upcoming third installment, State of Decay 3."

For now, Undead Labs hasn't provided a specific launch date for this final State of Decay 2 update, but it is said to be arriving before the end of 2024. As for State of Decay 3, the next installment in the franchise was announced back in 2020 and most recently was shown off at the Xbox Games Showcase earlier this summer. State of Decay 3 remains without a release window for the time being, but it is known to be in the works for Xbox Series X/S and PC.