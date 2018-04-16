State of Decay 2 Might Be Coming to Steam

State of Decay 2 has already been confirmed for a PC release through the Windows Store, but it looks like Steam users may also have a shot at playing the game.

The idea that Steam users could also be getting State of Decay 2 comes from a brief moment during a demo that was livestreamed during PAX East. The screenshot above that was posted to ResetEra comes from a moment in the stream where the players started the demo only to be met with a “Login Failed” message that mentioned Steam.

“Unable to connect with Steam,” the message said. “Make sure Steam is running, you are logged in, no other instances are running, then restart the game.”

It’s a message that Steam users may have seen many times over, but it’s a first for State of Decay 2 since the game hasn’t been released yet. The full video showing the brief message was previously available through Undead Labs’ Twitch account in the videos section, but after seeing it there as recently as today when writing this report, it appears that the video has been removed from the account. The title of the video that reads “State of Decay 2 PAX East demo, streamed live!” is still seen on the main page of the account, but it’s nowhere to be found in the videos section.

Those who saw the video when it was initially livestreamed were quick to pick up on the message that briefly appeared on the screen. Before the video was removed, looking at the Twitch chat from the moment that the message appeared on screen showed many viewers chiming in about Steam. The players clicked off of the notification quickly, but not quick enough for Twitch viewers to miss the notice.

Looking back at the first game in the series, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that the second State of Decay game could be coming to Steam. While it’s no longer being sold through the platform, State of Decay was also sold through Steam when it was released years ago. Many State of Decay fans looked to the first game as an indicator that the second might come to Steam as well, and it looks like they may have been on to something.

State of Decay 2 is currently scheduled to release on May 22 for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC, but no official announcement has been made about the supposed Steam version.