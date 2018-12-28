‘State of Decay 2’ Vinyl Now Available, Includes 10 Previously Unreleased Tracks

A solid soundtrack is worth savoring and with so many Xbox One players enjoying what State of Decay 2 had to offer, this sweet new vinyl set is the perfect way to take those tunes to the next level!

The State of Decay 2 Special Edition Double Vinyl set is available now for $39.99 and with the holiday season now firmly behind us, it’s a good time to “treat yo self” to some more gaming goodness. Even better? It’s not just the music we know and love, the new vinyl also includes ten unreleased tracks for fans to enjoy!

State of Decay 2 is available now on Xbox One and Windows 10. The epic new vinyl set is also available right now, which you can get for yourself right here! For more about the game itself and what adventures await:

It’s up to you to build your base, develop your characters, and manage resources to survive as a group in this post-apocalyptic zombie world.

Develop each survivor’s skills to improve their capabilities and strengthen your community.

Play solo or team up with up to three friends to explore an open world filled with dynamic zombies, human enemies, and the valuable gear necessary to keep your community alive.

In the zombie apocalypse, you must create your own moral code. Every decision has lasting consequences that you must face. How you decide to survive may surprise you.

The developers also joke that it’s Home Improvement, “Apocalypse Edition”:

“In State of Decay 2, your base is more than just a place for your survivors to sleep at night. It’s your sanctuary, offering protection against the hungry dead lurking beyond the wall. It’s your command post, where you plan the perfect zombie-killing strategies. Most of all, it’s a manifestation of your personal long-term survival strategies as you customize it with your ideal facilities and improvements. Will you build a watch tower or plant a garden? An infirmary or a workshop? How will you choose to carve out a small slice of civilization from the chaotic apocalypse?”

