Last Chance to Save 20% on ‘State of Decay 2’ for Xbox One

Zombie apocalypse survival game State of Decay 2 hits Xbox One tomorrow, May 22nd, and that means today is the last chance for Amazon Prime members to take advantage of their 20% discount on the physical copy. You can do that right here until the clock strikes midnight.

The price of Amazon Prime is going up so if you were planning on getting State of Decay 2 anyway, you might as well pre-order and squeeze every last dime of savings out of it. Plus, the game is only $23.99 with the discount and, shockingly, there won’t be any microtransactions. However, you do have the option of picking up the State of Decay 2 Ultimate Edition which includes the Independence and Daybreak DLC packs. The official description for the game reads:

“Small-Town America, one year from today. The dead have risen, and civilization has fallen. Even the military couldn’t stop the zombies, and now humanity stands on the brink of extinction. It’s up to you to gather survivors and build a community, explore your lasting legacy, and redefine what it means to survive.

In State of Decay 2, your base is more than just a place for your survivors to sleep at night. It’s your sanctuary, offering protection against the hungry dead lurking beyond the wall. It’s your command post, where you plan the perfect zombie-killing strategies. Most of all, it’s a manifestation of your personal long-term survival strategies as you customize it with your ideal facilities and improvements. Will you build a watch tower or plant a garden? An infirmary or a workshop? How will you choose to carve out a small slice of civilization from the chaotic apocalypse?“

It’s up to you to build your base, develop your characters, and manage resources to survive as a group in this post-apocalyptic zombie world.

Develop each survivor’s skills to improve their capabilities and strengthen your community.

Play solo or team up with up to three friends to explore an open world filled with dynamic zombies, human enemies, and the valuable gear necessary to keep your community alive.

In the zombie apocalypse, you must create your own moral code. Every decision has lasting consequences that you must face. How you decide to survive may surprise you.

