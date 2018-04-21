State of Mind Release Information Revealed Alongside New Trailer

If you’re like us and have been waiting for more concrete information regarding Daedalic Entertainment’s State of Mind sci-fi adventure, we’ve got some pretty rad news for you. The developers recently just shared a new teaser trailer, seen above, that gives us not an exact release date – but a window. It’s more than we had, and we know around the time the game is expected to launch and for how much.

The story has a lot to offer, boasting a narrative dripping with AI intrigue and critical appeal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Berlin, 2048 – The world is on the brink. Lack of resources, illnesses caused by polluted air and water, crime on the rise, war. Governments and companies promise remedies through technological progress. Drones and humanoid robots replace humans in the public sector, everything is interconnected, surveillance has become omnipresent.”

“State of Mind let’s players dive deep into a futuristic scenario that in many details comes very close to our own possible future,” the studio tells us in a recent press release. “Today’s buzzwords like AI, big data and a fully digitalized daily live determin our thoughts, feelings and relationships in 2048.”

By pre-ordering the game between now and August 16th on Steam, players will receive a 10% discount, which brings it from the $29.99 pricepoint down to $26.99. Not only that, but it is confirmed for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

For more about the game, courtesy of Daedalic:

In the game, main character Richard Nolan is one of the few journalists openly criticizing this development. When he wakes up in hospital after an explosion and finds that his wife and son have mysteriously vanished, Richard realizes: he and his family have become more than just bystanders in a storm of rivaling ideas pertaining humankind’s salvation between dystopian reality and digital utopia. Instead, they find themselves right at the center of it.

This domestic drama evolves into a thriller about a worldwide conspiracy, which at its core aims to determine the fate of humanity: Could a perfect digital utopia be the answer? A virtual paradise not affected by material needs and quarrels? Could a super-AI be our savior – or would it simply declare us as dispensable since it could not be taught the value of philanthropy?

What will the world look like after this storm, what will remain of humanity?