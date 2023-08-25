Baldur's Gate 3 Finally Dethroned by Highly Rated New Steam Game

Baldur's Gate 3 reign at the top of the Steam best-selling chart has come to an end thanks to a highly rated new release that's been a long time coming. With Starfield and other big releases on the horizon, the game is unlikely to hold this spot for long, but passing Baldur's Gate 3 is an impressive start out the gate. Since its release on August 3, Baldur's Gate 3 has had a firm grip on the number one spot, but now it has to settle for the number two spot because Armored Core 6 is out and apparently selling quite well.

According to Steam, the top five best-selling games on the platform right now are: Armored Core 6, Baldur's Gate 3, Counter-Stike: Global Offensive, Starfield, and Destiny 2, in that order. What the difference in sale figures is between these games isn't divulged, but it's worth noting that Starfield at number four isn't even out yet, which means it's propelled itself to the number four spot on pre-orders alone.

As for Armored Core 6 -- technically dubbed Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon -- it's the latest game from FromSoftware, the studio behind Elden Ring, Dark Souls, Demon's Souls, Sekiro, and Bloodborne. On Steam, 83 percent of 6,706 reviews are positive, giving the game that's been out since yesterday, August 24, a "Very Positive" Steam User Review score, the second highest score you can earn. Meanwhile, on Metacritic, the PC version of the game boasts a score of 87.

"Combining FromSoftware's longstanding expertise in mech games with their signature action gameplay, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon brings a brand-new action experience to the series," reads an official blurb about the game. "Players will pilot their mech in fast-paced, omni-directional battles, taking advantage of massive stages and their mech's mobility on land and in the air to ensure victory."

Unfortunately, the game's Steam Deck status isn't as exciting. The game is "Playable" on Steam Deck, which means it runs on the machine, but there's no guarantee it runs consistently, let alone well. Right now, there's no word when the game will be "Verified" by Valve, but typically it takes at least a few weeks for this to happen. So, if you're on Steam Deck, you may want to wait until you fork over $60 for the new FromSoftware game.