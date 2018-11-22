Steam Autumn Sale Now Live

Get those wallets ready, PC gamers, because the Steam Autumn Sale is now live and just in time for Black Friday! Whether you’re into shooters, or looking for a more fantastical tale, there are plenty of tiles to choose from starting now and running until November 27th!

Whether you are buying for yourself, or getting some early holiday shopping in, here are a few of our recommendations for what’s on sale!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nier Automata – 50% Off, $29.99



According to Steam, “Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on… A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.”

This game has won countless awards and the protagonist? Unlike any other.

Dead Cells – 20% Off, $19.99

This roguelike was hailed for its incredible story, smooth mechanics, and incredible blend of both old-school style with modern touches. According to the Steam listing:

RogueVania: The progressive exploration of an interconnected world, with the replayability of a rogue-lite and the adrenaline pumping threat of permadeath.

2D Souls-lite Action: Tough but fair combat, more than fifty weapons and spells with unique gameplay, and of course, the emergency panic roll to get you out of trouble.

Nonlinear progression: Sewers, Ossuary or Remparts? Once unlocked, special permanent abilities allow you to access new paths to reach your objective. Opt for the path that suits your current build, your play style or just your mood.

Exploration: Secret rooms, hidden passages, charming landscapes. Take a moment to stroll the towers and breath in that fresh sea mist infused air…

Life Is Strange 2 – 50% Off, $3.99 for Episode 1

You can either grab episode one of this adventure for 4 bucks, or snag the entire season for 12% off at $35.87! Though this is Life Is Strange 2, don’t expect a direct correlation to Max and Chloe’s adventure, though it all comes around in the end.

“Two brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz, 16 and 9, are forced to run away from home after a tragic incident in Seattle. In fear of the police, Sean & Daniel head to Mexico while attempting to conceal a sudden and mysterious supernatural power.



Life on the road is tough and now totally responsible for his much younger brother, Sean begins to realise that his decisions will impact their lives foreve”

The Crew 2 – 60% Off, $23.99

“The newest iteration in the revolutionary franchise, The Crew® 2 captures the thrill of the American motorsports spirit in one of the most exhilarating open worlds ever created. Welcome to Motornation, a huge, varied, action-packed, and beautiful playground built for motorsports throughout the entire US of A. Enjoy unrestrained exploration on ground, sea, and sky. From coast to coast, street and pro racers, off-road explorers, and freestylers gather and compete in all kinds of disciplines. Join them in high-octane contests and share every glorious moment with the world.”

But there are TONS of more deals out there from every sort of gaming genre! To check out what else is on sale, mosey on over to Steam here to see even more great savings!