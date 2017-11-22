Steam’s Autumn Sale Is Officially Underway, And Your Wallet Has Had It

As if all the tremendous Black Friday specials that are kicking off this week weren't enough to do your wallet in, Valve's Steam service has decided to kick it up a notch, and has launched its official Autumn sale, with tons of discounts on various PC titles. Yep, your wallet is officially going to be crying tonight.

The sale, which is happening now, features discounts going as high as 87 percent off of many different franchises, which you can add to your PC library with ease.

Here's a quick rundown of just a portion of what's on sale over the next few days:

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard- 50 percent off

Resident Evil Revelations 2- 87 percent off (like a mere $.77!)

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War- 40 percent off ($35.99)

DiRT 4- 60 percent off ($23.99)

DiRT Rally- 80 percent off ($11.99)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole- 25 percent off

WWE 2K18- 40 percent off

Grand Theft Auto V- 50 percent off

Dark Souls III- 60 percent off

Fallout 4- 50 percent off

The Evil Within 2- 50 percent off

Doom- 50 percent off

Black Desert Online- 50 percent off

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege- 50 percent off

Elite Dangerous- 55 percent off

For Honor- 60 percent off

Raiden V: Director's Cut- 40 percent off

Total War: Warhammer- 66 percent off

Hob- 25 percent off ($14.99)

Rocket League- 50 percent off ($9.99)

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition- 60 percent off ($19.99)

Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition- 50 percent off ($29.99)

NieR Automata- 40 percent off ($35.99)

Again, this is just a small list of the titles that are up for grabs – and, also, it might take a little time for the discounts to show up, as Valve is no doubt going through a ton of traffic on the Steam page right now.

Not to worry, though, as you have until next Tuesday, November 28th, to pick up the deals at sale prices. And there's a lot to sort through, so feel free to look around and see what you'll want to add to your library.

Don't miss that Resident Evil: Revelations 2, though. You can't go wrong with an action-packed Capcom game for the price of just under a dollar. Something tells us that it's going to go fast.

Maybe pick up some games with that unbeatable Steam Link deal?