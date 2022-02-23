Steam Tool Checks If Your Game Library Is Compatible With Steam Deck

If you’re looking to buy a Steam Deck when they release later this week, you’ve most likely got a built-up library of Steam games waiting to be played on the handheld device. To that end, you’ll of course need to know which of the games from Steam will be compatible with the Steam Deck so that you’re not disappointed when you try to load up your favorite title and see that it won’t work anyway. Valve’s released a new compatibility tool to help with that that’ll easily show you which games work with the Steam Deck and which might have some issues.

To check your library of games to see which ones are compatible, all you have to do is head to this site and sign in to the account you normally use with Steam. After doing so, you should see a list of the games that you own in your library with a couple of different categories the games will be split between.

The “Deck Verified Games From Your Library” is where you’ll want to look for the good news. Any games found under that section are the ones that Valve has tested and has determined will be fully functional on the Steam Deck, so you shouldn’t encounter any issues with those.

Beyond that, there are some chances that games not in that category might not be fully compatible. Some have been tested with the result being that they’re not fully compatible with the Steam Deck while some are unsupported entirely. Valve’s still testing games on the Steam Deck, too, so there’s a chance you may have some games in your library that Valve’s checking on before the Steam Deck launches.

The Steam Deck will officially go on sale on February 25th, so those who’ve reserved their chance to buy before will be able to purchase it then. Valve explained the process whenever the release date for the system was announced and said that people who secured their chance at a Steam Deck ahead of time will have a limited window to finalize the purchase or else they’ll lose their spot.

“On February 25th, we will be sending out the first batch of order emails to reservation holders,” Valve said previously. “Customers will have 3 days (72 hours) from receipt of their order email to make their purchase, before their reservation is released to the next person in the queue. The first units will be on their way to customers starting the 28th, and we plan to release new order email batches on a weekly cadence.”

Valve’s Steam Deck is scheduled to release on February 25th.