Steam Deck Release Date Revealed

Valve has officially announced the release date for the Steam Deck, which is the forthcoming handheld PC platform being made by the Portal and Half-Life developer. Previously, Valve confirmed that the Steam Deck was on track to start shipping out for customers who locked in a pre-order at the end of February, barring any unforeseen delays. Fortunately, this launch window has now been confirmed, with Valve now providing an exact date for when units will release.

In a new blog posted to Steam, Valve confirmed today that the Steam Deck will officially release on Friday, February 25th. While it would typically stand to reason that this is the day in which units might arrive for customers, Valve instead made clear that this date is the one where those who have already locked in a pre-order will need to finalize their purchase. “On February 25th, we will be sending out the first batch of order emails to reservation holders. Customers will have 3 days (72 hours) from receipt of their order email to make their purchase, before their reservation is released to the next person in the queue,” Valve said of this process. “The first units will be on their way to customers starting the 28th, and we plan to release new order email batches on a weekly cadence.”

https://twitter.com/Wario64/status/1486399364272562176

With this purchasing process in mind, the Steam Deck likely won’t formally begin showing up on customer doorsteps until the first week of March at the earliest. And when it comes to those who may have pre-ordered a Steam Deck long after orders first began, it’s still unknown when they may begin shipping out. Luckily, Valve has created a tool on its website that helps provide clarification on when certain orders could start to ship out. Be sure to visit that page if you’d like to check your own status.

