Steam Game With 92 Rating Is Now Free to Download

Steam users can now download a fan-favorite game for free, no subscription needed. More than this, those with a Steam Deck will be able to get in on the action as the game is “Verified” on the handheld Valve machine. As Steam Deck users may know, this means Valve has gone ahead and confirmed the game is not only fully functional on the Steam Deck, but, as Valve describes it, “works great” with the Steam Deck’s display and controls.

The free download does not come from the Valve digital storefront itself, but courtesy of Fanatical, an online video game reteller that is officially authroized to sell game keys, including for Steam games. And right now it is giving all Steam users a free game if they subscribe to the Fanatical newsletter, which costs nothing more than the few seconds it takes to type in an email.

More specifically, Fanatical is offering Intravenous from publisher HypeTrain Digital and developer Explosive Squat Games for free. Right now, at the moment of writing this, the offer is available until August 22 or as supplies last, whichever comes to a head first.

For those unfamiliar with Intravenous, it is an old-school tactical stealth-action game that was released back in 2021 by the aforementioned duo. And apparently it is pretty good, or at least that is what its Steam User Reviews suggest. On Steam, the game boasts 2,169 user reviews, 92 percent of which are positive, giving the game a “Very Positive” rating. This is the second highest rating a game on Steam can earn, and is only a few points below the highest rating a game can achieve, “Overwhelmingly Positive.” Below, you can read more about the self-described “love letter to early Splinter Cell games.”

“You just entered the warehouse through the vent shaft as you hear voices from outside. They know you’re here. Someone must have tipped them off,” reads an official deacription of the game on Steam. “You continue to stay in the shadows. You shoot out lights, flip off circuit breakers and lockpick doors. You are a silent assassin. You distract the guards by throwing bottles or imitating their wives voices. One by one you pick their lights out. F***. You’ve been compromised. You shoot out the next door lock and go in guns-blazing. In an adrenaline filled shootout you eliminate your target and barely manage to escape. Well done!”

If you decide to check out Intravenous on Steam or Steam Deck via this deal, expect a game that is roughly eight to ten hours long. Completionists will need a little bit longer with the Steam game though, with 100 percent playthroughts running around 12 hours long.

