Steam Game Is Now a Free Download for a Limited Time

Steam users have been given the chance to download a Steam Deck compatible game for free, but only for a limited time. Once claimed, the game is yours to to download, play, and keep. However, you need to act within a small window because once this window shuts the game will revert back to its normal price point, which is $10. Not only is the game yours to keep once claimed, but it can be played on the Steam Deck. While the game is not verified on the machine, it's listed as "playable."

As for the deal, it doesn't come from Valve or Steam directly, but Fanatical. For those unfamiliar with Fanatical, it's a UK-based retailer that sells authorized game keys. And right now it's giving away Steam keys of 12 is Better Than 6 for signing up for its newsletter.

Developed by Ink Stain Games and published by HypeTrain Digital, the game in question debuted back in 2015, so it's several years old at this point. Over this time, it's amassed 3,327 user reviews, 83 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" user review rating.

"It is 1873. An escaped slave is slowly walking through the desert, making his way from Mexico to Texas," reads an official blurb about the game. "He keeps a revolver close and is wearing the sombrero stolen from a dead man. You'll need to cock the revolver with one trigger before being able to shoot by pressing another trigger. One false move and you'll be overrun in an instant."

"I got this game as part of a giveaway from Fanantical," reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. "But man so far, cowboy western Hotline Miami is fun as hell. The tutorial is a bit slow but the level design of the first few levels is tight enough."

If you're interest in playing the game -- which takes roughly four to six hours, depending on your playstyle -- for free, you have four days to claim the game or until supplies run out, whichever happens first. In the meantime, for more Steam coverage -- including everything from the latest news to the latest deals -- click here.