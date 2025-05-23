One of May’s Biggest Steam Games Is Now Steam Deck Verified

One of May’s best and most popular Steam games is now Steam Deck verified roughly a week or two after its release. Previously, it was playable on Steam Deck, but not Verified. For those confused about what the difference is, “Verified” refers to a status given out by Valve itself after it conducts testing on the game that ensures it not only entirely runs on Steam Deck, but works nicely with its built-in controls and display.

The Steam game in question is The Precinct, which has fallen down the Steam charts a bit since its release, but was at one point outselling heavyweights like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. For those unfamiliar with the game, The Precinct is a neon-noir action sandbox police game where you play as the police. It was released on May 13, at the price of $29.99, by Fallen Tree Games.

According to Steam user reviews, The Precinct is pretty good. Right now, it has 3,778 user reviews, and 85 percent of these reviews are positive, giving it a “Very Positive” Steam User Review rating. This is the second highest rating a game can earn on Steam.

“You are Officer Nick Cordell Jr. As a rookie beat cop fresh out of the Academy, you’re on the front line of defence for Averno’s citizens,” reads an official description of the game, for those unfamiliar with it. “Dive into a world of thrilling car chases, sandbox crimes, and a healthy dose of 1980s noir as you protect the populace and solve the mystery of your father’s murder in the line of duty.”

The game’s official Steam description continues: “A love letter to classic cop movies, The Precinct combines police sim with action sandbox spectacle. Patrol the streets and respond to callouts to fight criminals petty and powerful. Choose your own tactics in thrilling chases and shootouts. Feel the shifting power struggles of Averno’s gangs in a living city full of sandbox crimes, from parking infractions to bank heists, street racing to drug deals.”

“Love the game. Reminds of the old GTA games. Graphics are nice, runs smooth and the story uses voice overs so I can play without reading the game,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews.

Those that decide to check out The Precinct on Steam Deck should expect to sit down with the police game for about 10 to 16 hours, with the variance coming down to factors such as playstyle and completion rate.

