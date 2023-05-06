Steam Sale Gives You 5 Popular RPGs for $10

A new Steam sale gives you five popular RPGs for just $10, which averages out to about $2 a game. This is a "special promotion" that, at the moment of publishing, ends in 43 hours. If you're reading this more than 43 hours after this story has been published, then you're too late. If time hasn't run out yet, then you can buy The Deus Ex Collection bundle for $9.55, saving 89 percent in the process. What does this collection include? It includes the following five games: Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition, Deus Ex: Invisible War, Deus Ex: The Fall, Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director's Cut, and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. To top this offer off, which includes nearly every game in the series ever released on PC, the Deus Ex: Mankind Divided season pass is also included. All of this only costs $9.55. Normally you'd have to pay $88.95 to own and play all of this content, at least on Steam that is.

"The Deus Ex Collection includes nearly every Deus Ex title ever released for PC, including the Game of the Year Edition of the original masterpiece, the Director's Cut version of the applauded Deus Ex: Human Revolution, as well as the critically acclaimed Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, the latest entry in the franchise," reads an official production description of the bundle.

If you're interested in this bundle you can find it here. You also have the option of buying the games individually, as each is on sale, but they will be a bit more expensive this way. For example, if you bought each game individually, it would cost you roughly $14. The difference here isn't great, but money saved is money saved.

