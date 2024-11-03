One of the Best Steam Games Ever Released on Sale for Just $1

One of the best games available on Steam is currently on sale for just $1. And so is its sequel. And given the time of the year, the weekend after Halloween, it is a fitting time to check out the pair of classics if you never have. Better yet, according to Valve, the first game is “playable” on Steam Deck, while the second game is “verified” on Steam Deck. That said, both deals are set to expire 21 hours from the moment of publishing this so Steam users will need to act fast to take advantage of the pair of offers.

For those not caught up on Steam Deck classification, “playable” refers to a game — according to Valve — that is “functional on Steam Deck, but might require extra effort to interact with or configure.” Meanwhile “verified” refers to a Steam game that “works great” with the Steam Deck.

As for the pair of games, they are Left 4 Dead and its sequel Left 4 Dead 2, which were released back in 2008 and 2009, respectively, by Valve itself. Upon release, the first game garnered an 89 and earned a reputation as one of the great first-person shooters of its generation. To this end, Wikipedia cites it as one of the greatest games of all time. A year later, Left 4 Dead 2 released to the same critical score, but failed to have quite the same impact as the first game.

Normally, both of these games run at $9.99 on Steam, so the $1 price point for each is thanks to a 90 percent discount. This also means if you buy both Steam games before the sale ends, you are going to save $18. That said, it is worth noting both games are regularly discounted. When these games will be this cheap again though, remains to be seen. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, there is a decent chance it will be soon, but there is no guarantee of this.

