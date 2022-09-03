Steam's Most-Played Steam Deck Game Costs Less Than $3

Valve's Steam Deck device has a ton of verified, playable Steam games by now, and if you're wondering which among them is currently the most popular, you don't have to wonder any longer. Another rundown of the most-played Steam Deck games ranked in terms of the hours spent playing them was shared this week, and if you want to be among those playing the most-played Steam Deck game right now, all you need is around $3.

That's because the most popular game on the Steam right now is Vampire Survivors, a game which you've probably heard of once or twice if you've been browsing Steam's various charts tracking what's good at any given time. Vampire Survivors is certainly no stranger to these charts and has remained popular due largely to its gameplay but also its exceptionally low barrier of entry. The game sports "minimalistic gameplay and roguelite elements, developer poncle says, and only costs $2.99 with no special editions or microtransactions to dangle in front of buyers afterwards.

And just like that, August is over! Taking a quick look back, here are the top games on Steam Deck for the past month, sorted by total hours played. pic.twitter.com/FuDRLh2XaO — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) August 31, 2022

Vampire Survivors is another example of an early access game on Steam that took off seemingly out of nowhere. It was originally released back in December 2021 and still gets updated fairly frequently now that so many people are playing it both on the Steam Deck and on Steam proper.

As it turns out, the minimalist gameplay the developer strives for seems to be a perfect fit for the Steam Deck and its on-the-go capabilities. While it topped the Steam Deck charts for August, Steam's stats for the platform overall show that Vampire Survivors barely cracks the top 100 there.

Its Steam Deck performance isn't a fluke either. Last time the most-played games were tallied at the start of the month, Vampire Survivors was second only to MultiVersus, the fighting game that had just recently launched in beta form and expectedly attracted a lot of attention. MultiVersus dropped down a few spots with Stray disappearing entirely in favor of more new releases like Cult of the Lamb and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, but Vampire Survivors managed to stay above even all of those.

You can check out more about Vampire Survivors here to see what the buzz is about.